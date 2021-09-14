Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 Update Features: All Changes And Error Fixes

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become one of the most played Battle Royale games in India after its relaunch. This is also because Krafton has been releasing new updates for BGMI in scheduled periods. A new Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 is supposed to be released soon and Krafton has just released an Instagram post about this update. The post on BGMI’s Instagram shows off the top 10 features that are going to be added with the Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6. This has caught the attention of gamers and they have been trying to learn more about these changes. To help out these BGMI players, here is a list of all the changes that are scheduled to be released with Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.

BGMI Update 1.6 new features

The makers have added a brand new Flora Menace Mode with features like Zillion Matrix, Life barrier and Dynahex supply being added to Erangel, Livik and Sanhok.

The update has made the scope adjustment faster than before.

The update now displays ‘Show Route Option’ on the map.

The update will allow the game to capture the gameplay highlights automatically.

An option to change the first person and third person field of view has been added to the game.

Now players will get unlimited ammo in training grounds.

The update brings in new arena battle guns.

The update has also improved the bus durability.

More about BGMI

Apart from this, Krafton has confirmed to discontinue the data transfer feature through the embedded browser after September 28. This means that the players are not able to download the data using their Facebook app. They will not be able to continue using the Facebook account log-in option. These are the patch notes released by Krafton to stop the data transfer process.

The shutdown of Data Transfer with Facebook accounts: after September 28 Patch

> We will further update you on the details of the schedule

> Target platform : AOS

Login disabled unless the Facebook App is not installed on the device: after October 5

> Target platform : AOS

Image: BGMI Instagram