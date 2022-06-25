Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Collaboration With Great British Teddy Bear Company

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), one of the country's most popular mobile games, recently entered a unique partnership with a prestigious soft toy brand and global intellectual property owner, The Great British Teddy Bear Company. Starting June 24, 2022, players will now be able to get their hands on a specially designed BGMI-themed GB Teddy Bear alongside a selection of The Great British Teddy Bear Company’s iconic British characters, including Robin Hood Teddy Bear and Sherlock Holmes Teddy Bear as in-game buddies.

Alongside the new buddies, players will be able to access new and exclusive GB Teddy Bearitems from a GB Teddy Bear Set and GB Teddy Bear Cover to a GB Teddy Bear Ornament and GB Teddy Bear Parachute. Established in England in 2002, The Great British Teddy Bear Company has developed an international reputation for producing Britain’s finest Teddy Bears. Steeped in history, each GB Teddy Bear character celebrates an iconic part of British culture and tradition.

The Great British Teddy Bear Company is a perfect partner for Battlegrounds Mobile India, a game dedicated to providing players with varied, high-quality in-game experiences that explore a multitude of topics, cultures, and fan bases through notable IP collaborations.

More about the Great British Teddy Bear Company

The Great British Teddy Bear Company founded by the Jessup family in 2002, has evolved from being the manufacturer of Britain's finest Teddy Bears to becoming the owners of a global intellectual property steeped in history. It is endorsed by the British Prime Minister, and the Royal Family and collected by Hollywood stars

Individually each GB Teddy Bear is iconically famous, and they add value to the products and partnerships that they endorse. Together, the GB Teddy Bear family represents the very best of British quality, culture, history, and tradition.