Battlegrounds Mobile India Apk Leaked Through Third Party Platforms

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access was released on June 17, 2021. The setup was only available for download to selected players, who had registered to be a beta tester. However, soon after the launch, Battlegrounds Mobile India apk was leaked on multiple third-party websites, and a lot of players who did not receive a place in the first slot of beta testing downloaded the game. Read along to know more about Battlegrounds Mobile India leak.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Apk leaked

Soon after Battlegrounds Mobile India download was available on Google Play Store, the game was leaked through third-party websites and apk downloading applications for free. Some of these portals have more than 2 million downloads of the OBT version of the game, which is much more than the number of downloads from the Google Play Store. Additionally, the size of the leaked Battlegrounds Mobile India apk is around 720MB, with more downloads included in the game. Other than that, a lot of players have shared the links of the apk through their social media handles, claiming that it runs perfectly fine.

Battlegrounds Mobile India download was available to very few people when it was launched on June 17, 2021. Later in the day, Krafton launched additional beta tester slots, giving access to more people and it would continue to do the same unless a complete version of the game is available. Those who are not beta tester can register on a link available on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website. Once applied, a player might have to wait for a few minutes before the download will be available on the Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India came out a day before the expected date. Although the Indian version of Pubg Mobile is still in a beta testing phase, more than a hundred thousand people have got their hands on Battlegrounds Mobile India early access through Google Play Store. For more information, a player can follow the official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Below is a tweet shared through Twitter, which reveals a first look at the game.

Wait is over 💥



Battlegrounds Mobile India early access is out 👀



Become a first taster 👉https://t.co/xkxK1rcyWi#battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/B3zMCNHOKx — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) June 17, 2021

IMAGE: BMI WEBSITE