Popular battle royale video game Battlegrounds Mobile India has disappeared from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. Although the reason for removal is not clear at the moment, the game is not showing up upon searching by its name.

Tweets related to the BGMI ban started appearing on the microblogging platform around 08:30 PM IST. However, those who have BGMI on their Android smartphones or iPhones are still able to play the game, with no server issues visible at the moment.

Since the game has been delisted from the app stores, netizens are speculating that the government has banned the game, again. However, neither Krafton nor the government has released any official statement. To recall, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a version of the original title PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, which was banned due to security reasons in September 2020.

As per reports, Google has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed following a government order. However, the details of the order are not released by the government yet. Popular YouTuber Tech Burner mentions in a video that BGMI is not the only app that has been removed from the Play Store.

It is important to mention that another game from Krafton called New State Mobile is still available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Krafton is yet to release an official statement on the removal of BGMI from app stores in India.