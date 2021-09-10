Battlegrounds Mobile India Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With New Mission & Rewards; Read On

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of Pubg Mobile has launched a new event to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the country. The event is titled "Ganesh Chaturthi: New Beginnings" and has three missions for the players to attempt and has exclusive rewards as well. As mentioned in the BGMi application, the events will be held from September 8, 2021, to September 22, 2021, giving players a time of two weeks to attempt the missions and get the rewards.

There are a total of four missions, that require players to play the Classic Mode in the game a certain number of times, giving them three rewards when the player completes the mentioned milestones and one other task. The title image has been taken from the Battlegrounds Mobile India application and clearly showcases all the events and rewards that a player can get in the Ganesh Chaturthi: New Beginnings event. A total of 10 Supply Crate coupons, one t-shirt and 50AG(daily) can be unlocked by players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ganesh Chaturthi event missions and rewards

The task mentioned under the event 'New Beginnings Mission (1)' that has to be done from September 8, 2021, to September 15, 2021, will reward players with 50 AG. To complete the task, a player has to swim "10M in classic mode every day."

The first task mentioned in the event 'Ganesh Chaturthi: New Beginnings' required players to play the Classic Mode 20 times and will reward them with 3 Supply Crate coupons.

The second task in the same event requires players to play the Classic Mode 40 times and reward them with 7 Supply Crates.

The third and the last task in the event requires players to enter the Classic Mode up to a total of 60 times and will reward them with an in-game t-shirt for their character, with a printed elephant head on the front.

The event and rewards were announced through an Instagram post from the official handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The event is currently going on and players can log in to the game to unlock the rewards.