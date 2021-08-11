Battlegrounds Mobile India Celebrates Independence Day Mahotsav With New Missions & Skins

Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched its new event with tons of new and exciting elements. BGMI had launched a new event that will include elements like new skins, daily missions in celebration of Independence Day. The event was started on August and will take place for ten days till August 20.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's new event

BGMI announced the launch of their new event 'Independence Day Mahotsav' to celebrate Independence Day. In the BGMI Independence Day Mahotsav event, players can get Free AWM skin, crate coupons, G-tokens, and more. Krafton called out the players and asked them to visit the event section to check out new missions. The event started on August 10 and will take place till August 20. In a statement, shared on Instagram, Karfton wrote " Celebrations commence early! Let's celebrate the spirit of Independence in the Battlegrounds! AWM Skin is up for grabs! We also have new missions that are unlocked every day for players with amazing rewards! Drop-in and check out the events centre for the latest missions and get winning with your squad!."

How to get new AWM skin?

As part of the Independence Day Mahotsav event, BGMI will be giving away free AWM skins, here is how you can claim yours-

Step 1- Open the BGMI app on your mobile device

Step 2- Visit the Event section in the game

Step 3- Search for Independence Day Mahotsav and select

Step 4- Complete the mentioned missions in-game

Step 5- Once you completed the mission go to the event section and claim the reward.

When will Battlegrounds Mobile India release on IOS?

Battlegrounds Mobile India currently is only available for Andriod users, however, the makers have hinted at the upcoming release of the game on IOS. As reported earlier BGMI IOS release date has been planned for August 20. Karfton recently hinted at the release as they shared a post that read "tell me love apples without telling me you love apples." Last month, Battlegrounds Mobile India was released only for Android handsets. In its first week of release, the game topped 30 million downloads. On the Google Play store, the game has over 46 million downloads.

Image Credit: @Battlegames_IN/Twitter