Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 1 Cr Downloads On Play Store; IOS Users Made To Wait

Only three days since its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 1 crore downloads on the Google Play Store. The Indian version of the game which was announced after the PUBG Mobile ban made its debut on July 2. The game has since climbed its way up on the Play Store to become the highest-ranked game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India surpasses 1 crore downloads

The battle royale counterpart of PUBG mobile has reportedly become the top free game in India surpassing Garena Free Fire. Krafton, the company holding the hit game, had earlier put it up for pre-registration. The early access of the game which started on June 17, saw it garnering over 50 lakh users even before the PUBG Mobile India Live debut.

The much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here and it is breaking all records. The game which is now open for download for Android users is living up to its expectations. The game has garnered over 1 crore downloads as of Monday, with a rating of 4.6 stars. The game rated 16+ was launched with a new set of policies after being banned by the Indian government in 2020.

PUBG mobile India iOS release date

While PUBG's Indian version is topping charts on Google Play Store, it is yet to be released for iOS users. Krafton, the makers of the game had announced that it would be available for iOS users, however, the company didn’t put out a date for the same. However, reports suggest that the PUBG mobile India iOS release date can be expected to be July 24. Considering that the original banned game was available for iOS too, it is clear to say that the game will be made available sooner than later.

Meanwhile, the Android users of the game also stand a chance to win gifts with the 'India ka Battlegrounds' contest. According to the makers, the users stand a chance to win '10 lakh' and '50 lakh' gift rewards by downloading the game, which can be claimed by players until August 19. However, the games new policy states that all Battlegrounds Mobile India players under the age of 18 will need parental permission to play.

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUNDMIN'S TWITTER