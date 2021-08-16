 Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Download Milestone On Google Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India managed to make a strong comeback into the Indian gaming community. The game was amongst this year’s most awaited game releases. Keep in mind that the game is only available to play on Android devices, still Krafton managed to bring in more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they are trying to search for more about the impact of BGMI on the gaming community. Here is all the information about Battlegrounds India’s concurrent player count. Read more.

50 million Battlegrounds Mobile India downloads completed on Google Play Store

Krafton confirmed this news by writing about it on their official blog. to celebrate crossing this milestone, Krafton is also gifting the Galaxy Messenger Set permanent outfit in addition to "some more fun rewards". The makers have also announced the release of their 'Independence Day Mahotsav' event till August 20. It is common to see Krafton release new rewards and prizes for their players as they keep crossing these huge milestones. These rewards are usually valid for a month from the time it gets released in the game. Thus, it is important to get these rewards as soon as possible. Here is also a list of all the rewards released recently by Krafton. Read.

48M Milestone - Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3

49M Milestone - Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3

50M Milestone - Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1

More about BGMI

The developers are currently working on releasing their Battle Royale game for the players who own an Apple device. Krafton has already started releasing some hints about the BGMI iOS version for a few days now. Krafton also mentioned that they are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS. They had also released a new poster that had the Apple mascot in it. While speculations about Battlegrounds Mobile India release date have been made in the past, a recent report from DNA India suggests that the BGMI iOS release date might be set as August 20, 2021. No other information has been released about this classic Battle Royale game. Keep an eye out for any updates on BGMI’s official social media handles.