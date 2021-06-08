Battlegrounds Mobile India: Find Out Release Date And Pre-registration Process

Quick links:
IMAGE: KRAFTON
The Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India, is generating a lot of buzz these days, and a big number of PUBG Mobile India enthusiasts across India are eagerly anticipating its release. So how to go ahead with the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration and when is the game releasing? Continue reading the article to know all about it.
Pre-registration for the game started on May 18, 2021, and will be open until the official launch. Players can visit the Google Play Store Link and click on the "Pre-Register" button to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and your prizes will be automatically accessible to collect when the game launches. The Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG are all available to players that pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Krafton revealed a few days ago that pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India had surpassed the 20-million mark. On the 18th of May, fans in India were able to pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store. It garnered 7.6 million pre-registrations on the first day and crossed the 20-million mark in two weeks.
Since initiating pre-registration in India, Krafton hailed the Indian gaming community for their overwhelming response and support for Battlegrounds Mobile India. In terms of a release date, Krafton is yet to make an official announcement regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date. Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be published in June, according to rumours.