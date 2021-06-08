Battlegrounds Mobile India: Find Out Release Date And Pre-registration Process

The Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India, is generating a lot of buzz these days, and a big number of PUBG Mobile India enthusiasts across India are eagerly anticipating its release. So how to go ahead with the Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration and when is the game releasing? Continue reading the article to know all about it.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date

Pre-registration for the game started on May 18, 2021, and will be open until the official launch. Players can visit the Google Play Store Link and click on the "Pre-Register" button to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and your prizes will be automatically accessible to collect when the game launches. The Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG are all available to players that pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton revealed a few days ago that pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India had surpassed the 20-million mark. On the 18th of May, fans in India were able to pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store. It garnered 7.6 million pre-registrations on the first day and crossed the 20-million mark in two weeks.

Since initiating pre-registration in India, Krafton hailed the Indian gaming community for their overwhelming response and support for Battlegrounds Mobile India. In terms of a release date, Krafton is yet to make an official announcement regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date. Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to be published in June, according to rumours.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Policies

1. All Battlegrounds Mobile India players under the age of 18 will need parental permission to play the game.

2. Gamers under the age of 18 will be limited to three hours of gameplay in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3. Those under the age of 18 will be required to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India and will be required to use their parent's mobile number for verification. If parents believe their child is becoming hooked to Battlegrounds Mobile India and spending too much time playing the game, they can contact the developer to have their child's account disabled.

IMAGE: KRAFTON