Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Recover Old PUBG Data

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here and fans of PUBG couldn’t be happier. The game which released for Android users on July 2 has since marched to the top rank of free games on Google Play Store. However, fans of the game went into panic mode after Krafton, the South Korea-based game developer announced that it will temporarily shut down the option for transferring the user’s old game data.

A lot of speculations emerged after the developers announced the temporary shutdown from July 6. Players were looking forward to the option to start off the game where they left it when the Indian government imposed a ban on PUBG mobile. Krafton, in a statement, apologised for causing inconvenience due to the temporary shut down on data transfer. The company had earlier said that the data transfer could be done till December 31. The gamers now have a chance to retain their old data until July 5 midnight.

Here's how to recover old PUBG Data

According to Krafton, users who have played the PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik (“Prior App”) can transfer their account data to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India and continue playing. The players can do the same with the following steps:

Step 1: One must log into the game and accept all terms and conditions. Following the agreement, the user will get a new pop-up window.

Step 2: The pop-up will ask if the user wants to go ahead with the data transfer process. Click on 'Agree' to continue.

Step 3: A new window will open after agreeing which will ask to select an SNS account. The user must select the account used in the prior app to continue.

Step 4: A new pop up will ask to confirm the transfer. Click on Agree. In case of a wrong SNS account selection, the user can make the change by adding or modifying the linked account from the basic menu settings within the game. Players are allowed to have up to two SNS accounts linked.

Step 5: The user will receive a message confirming the data transfer to the new app. Play on.

IMAGE: STILL FROM BMI