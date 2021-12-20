Battlegrounds Mobile India Hints At 'Spider-Man: No Way Home 'crossover; Check Details

Much to the excitement of the gaming community as well as Marvel fans, Battlegrounds Mobile India has hinted at a partnership with the recently released superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home which is currently minting millions across the box office. The official Instagram handle of the game has announced the same via two Instagram posts over the last few days. The first one was uploaded on December 17, 2021, and the second one was uploaded on December 18, 2021. While the details of the possible crossover are not disclosed yet, the partnership is going to generate significant excitement among BGMI and Spider Man fans.

The first post that hinted at the collaboration was uploaded on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Instagram account on December 17, 2021. The caption of the post read "something BIG is on its way to the Battlegrounds," featuring a level three helmet from the game entangled in web strings. While the post did not officially reveal the Spider Man x Battlegrounds Mobile India crossover, it however gave fans a hint regarding the same. For the unversed, Battlegrounds Mobile India recently hosted a partnership with another game called League of Legends.

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

On December 18, 2021, Battlegrounds Mobile India released another post on its official Instagram handle, confirming the partnership with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Instagram post features a poster that contains Spider-Man in its new golden suit, swinging across the mirror dimension. Interestingly, the Battlegrounds Mobile India mascot can also be seen in the poster, as a reflection of Spider-Man. The top left part of the poster comprises the game's and the movie's logos. Additionally, the poster says "swing into Spider-Man zone, welcome to the multiverse." While this confirms the Spider-Man x Battlegrounds Mobile India collaboration, the exact nature of the collaboration and other details are not disclosed yet.

From previous collaborations, it can be figured that the Spider-Man x Battlegrounds Mobile India crossover will bring some kind of long in-game event, accompanied with exclusive in-game rewards including cosmetics, weapon skins and more. As seen with the BGMI x Arcane collaboration, players got a chance to transform into one of the characters of the game, the Spider-Man collaboration might bring a similar playable scenario. If that happens, Spider-Man fans will love to play as the web-swinging superhero.