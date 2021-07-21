Battlegrounds Mobile India: How To Fix 'server Busy, Restrict Area' Error Code In BGMI?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been released by Krafton and the players have been searching specific questions about it. They are currently trying to find answers to a number of specific questions related to BGMI like How to fix server busy restrict area error code in the game. This is one of the most searched terms amongst gamers because they are trying to find the reason behind this error in the game. To help out these players, here is all the information we have about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s new error code. Read more to know about BGMI server downtime.

Battlegrounds Mobile India server fix

A number of different BGMI players had been facing problems connecting to the game servers. A particular message that said, “Server is busy, please try again later. Error code: restriction-area" had been popping up on their screen and the users are trying to find some more information about it. This could happen after the players are trying to access the game using illegal platforms like PS emulators. These help the players by giving them an undue advantage over the ones using mobiles for this game. Another reason for this error to be displayed on your screen could be because the players have been trying to play the BGMI title from other countries. Keep in mind that this version has only been released for India.

But how do you fix this BGMI restrict area error code? The players will need to switch to a compatible platform like a PC or mobile phone to play this game. There is a reason why emulators are being banned from such games. Apart from this, the users can try and fix their internet connection speed. A new BGMI update could also be released if the makers think of this issue as a must fix. Apart from this, the makers have managed to bring in some new changes to their game with the release of Season 20. Additions like the new Mission Ignition mode along with new weapons and skins have already been made to the game. A new ‘Get Ready to Jump’ event is also live that is slated to go on till July 30. No other information has been released about the game by the makers. Keep an eye out for any updates on BGMI’s official social media handles.