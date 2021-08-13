Battlegrounds Mobile India Independence Day Mahotsav: Play To Earn Rewards & AWM Skin

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced a special event as Indian Independence Day is right around the corner. Calling the event, Battlegrounds Mobile India Independence Day Mahotsav, which already begun on August 11, 2021, and will last up to August 20, 2021. In the event, BGMI will reward players as they complete quests and missions introduced to them on a daily basis.

Battlegrounds Mobile Independence Day Mahotsav, log in for daily rewards

Daily Logging event

The missions will reward the players during the Independence Day Mahotsav which will be visible in the game itself. Currently, there are two categories of the game. Firstly, there is an Independence Day Login event wherein the players will have to log in to the game continuously for seven days. The Independence Day Mahotsav will begin on August 13, 2021. For those wondering about the rewards, they range from Battle points, Torall Pass and an AWM skin, provided that the player logs in to the game daily and grabs rewards for each day.

Brothers in Arms event

Another event that will be running side by side is 'Independence Day: Brothers in Arms'. This event requires players to complete three missions within the game while playing along with their friends. However, players will need to play the classic mode of the game, in a four-player squad mode multiple times a day in order to complete the mission. The rewards for this event include Battle Points and Ace Gold which might be exchanged in the game shop for purchasing items. As players will make progress through the event, they will have to complete different missions in order to gain rewards.

Additionally, Krafton has dropped a big hint regarding the BGMI iOS launch in India, on August 5, 2021. While announcing giveaways for reaching 50 million downloads, the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India mentioned a statement about all Indian players receiving the rewards, irrespective of their operating system, followed by an emoji of an apple. The rewards announced are linked with download milestones. Three supply crate scrap will be unlocked at 48 million downloads, whereas the three classic coupon crates and a Galaxy Messenger costume will be unlocked at 49 and 50 million downloads respectively.

(Image Credit: Unsplash)