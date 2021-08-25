Battlegrounds Mobile India Introduces New Poseidon X Suit; Know How You Could Get For Free

Battlegrounds Mobile India has launched a new event called Return of Poseidon, and introduced the new Poseidon X Suit in the game. While the game was recently launched for iOS devices, it has been around for Android devices for more than a month. The developers have been constantly putting in efforts to increase the popularity of the game, pumping live events, competitions and other rewards in the game. The Return of Poseidon is yet another new event in the game, which brings exclusive rewards and new content in the game.

How to get the new Poseidon X suit free in BGMI?

The Return of Poseidon event will come with the Poseidon X suit, and other exclusive items such as Poseidon backpack, parachute, Scepter of Thunder, Crazed Shark, Starforge Stone, and the Poseidon Coin. The event is currently live and will end on 1 October. In order to get the Poseidon X suit free in BGMI, players can try their hands on the lucky spin. In the game, one lucky spin costs 300 silver, which is equivalent to 60 UCs. However, silver is available readily in the game and is often awarded to players in classic crates as rewards. Another caveat here is that players can try their luck only five times using silver for spins

Poseidon X suit price

Unfortunately, the Poseidon X suit does not have a fixed price, as it is available via lucky draws. The number of spins it takes for different users might vary, and hence the cost of those spins will also vary. If not spinning the draw with silver, one spin will cost 60 UC, which is the in-game currency of Battlegrounds Mobile India. If a player goes on spending UC and does not get the skin, the Poseidon X suit might turn out to be too expensive. However, the suit is available till 1 October, which leaves gamers with more than one month to plan their resources and get the suit in the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India recently hosted another event in the game called Independence Day Mahotsav, which awarded players with daily login rewards and special event rewards as well.