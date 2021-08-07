Battlegrounds Mobile India IOS Launch: Krafton Drops Hints On Social Media, Read Details

Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indian version of Pubg Mobile, was launched in India on July 17, 2021. While the game was launched only for Android devices, Indian iPhone users were left disappointed. However, Krafton is dropping hints all over social media and it looks like Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon be launched for iOS devices as well. Keep reading to know more about the BGMI iOS release date and other details.

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch is near?

Battlegrounds Mobile India adds a one link hint for iOS users in a recent social media post

Krafton has dropped a big hint regarding the BGMI iOS launch in India, on August 5, 2021. While announcing giveaways for reaching 50 million downloads, the official Instagram page of Battlegrounds Mobile India mentioned a statement about all Indian players receiving the rewards, irrespective of their operating system, followed by an emoji of an apple. The rewards announced are linked with download milestones. While three supply crate scrap will be unlocked at 48 million downloads, three classic coupon crates and a Galaxy Messenger costume will be unlocked at 49 and 50 million downloads respectively. Additionally, the post also mentions that as soon as the rewards will also be available to redeem for one month.

Another poster with Apple's logo shared today

On top of that, on August 7, 2021, at about 11:40 a.m., Battleground Mobile India has released a poster from its social media handles. The post features a question mark, with Apple's logo under it. While the caption asks players to stay tuned for more updates, it is clear that the Battleground Mobile India iOS launch is about to happen soon. Additionally, a lot of players and fans have noticed that the question mark in the poster released by Krafton and BGMI looks like a 7, which might signify today's date. However, it is just speculation and the BGMI iOS release date has not been revealed by the developer yet. In the meanwhile, Krafton has been busy fixing bugs with the Android version of the game, as the latest updates to BGMI for Android brought a lot of bugs and glitches in the game, which were reported by users.