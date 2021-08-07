Battlegrounds Mobile India IOS Version Release: Here's All You Need To Know

Battlegrounds Mobile India managed to make a strong comeback after being banned from Indian servers. The makers have only released the game for Android users and had left iOS players waiting for their game version. A recent post on their social media account confirms that a new BGMI iOS version is all set to be released soon. No information has been released about the final release date of BGMI iOS. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are currently trying to find more about this game Apple release. Here is all the information on the internet about the BGMI iOS version.

BGMI iOS version release date and how to download

The release of BGMI iOS will also grant new rewards like Supply Coupon Crate Scrap items, three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap items, and a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set for its players. Krafton has not given out any specific dates on the game’s iOs release but their recent posts could mean that the release is not far away. There is a possibility that this BGMI iOS version could be released in August. It will be available to download on the official Apple App Store after its release only. All the players can do currently is wait for Krafton to release any updates on their game. Keep an eye out for any of these updates on the game’s social media handles.

More about BGMI

A recent post on BGMI’s Facebook has confirmed the release of the iOS version of their classic Battle Royale game. The post features a picture with an Apple logo just below the question mark. Developers captioned it with, “we thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know.” This is not a shocking thing because this BGMI iOS release was inevitable. A huge number of gamers prefer using Apple smartphones and devices for seamless gameplay. This is mostly because of the powerful processing chips that deliver seamless gaming or crystal clear gameplay. Currently, Krafton is celebrating the relaunch of its game by hosting new BGMI Tournaments for its players. They also announced to cross the 50 million download mark on Google Play Store.