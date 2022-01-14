Battlegrounds Mobile India January Update Comes With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Content

Krafton has launched its first update in partnership with Sony Entertainment, celebrating the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The update contains several improvements in the game and exclusive Spider-Man content that allows players to access Spider-Man gadgets in the game. Keep reading to know more about the update launched on January 14, 2022. It is now available across all Android and iOS devices.

On the official blog post, Battlegrounds Mobile India said, "We are truly excited to bring the January update to you! Here’s the schedule for the distribution of the January Update version on January 14th. Please note that there is a difference in the distribution time for each platform (AOS/iOS) as shown in the schedule below." Keep reading to know more about how to update BGMI to the latest January update.

Battlegrounds Mobile India January Update brings new content to game

As seen in the screenshot attached below, the update brings a new 'Theme Mode' to the game called Aftermath. It will be available on the map called Livik. Then, as a part of the Classic update, the game will get separate matching. Other improvements in the update include Firearm Rebalancing and Firearm mechanism adjustments. As the game recently announced the improvement in the anti-cheat system, the update also contains an improved receipt and results of reporting cheaters. Then, there are new classic features in the game that include the ability to recall team members after they are defeating and the new Spider-Man: No Way Home themed map.

As seen in the image attached below, the Erangel map has received some Spider-Man: No Way Home related content. As the mode is only available for Erangel, the opening scene of the game contains Spider-Man swinging from the plain in which all the players are. In Erangel, there is a place called Mylta Power, over which the players can see a small red coloured mark on the map. Upon reaching the area, it looks like the popular movie character is fighting a villain from The Amazing Spider 1, the Rhino. However, players can only fight between Spider-Man and Rhino. Additionally, they can also loot Spider-Man balls that explode into webs, covering everyone nearby, and Spider-Man web shooters that can be used to sling towards buildings or other structures in range.

(Image: KRAFTON)