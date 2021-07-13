Battlegrounds Mobile India July 2021 Update: Mission Ignition Mode, New Weapons And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India has surpassed 34 million players within one week of its official launch on July 2, 2021. As of now, the game is ranked first among free games on Google Play Store, and has not been launched for iOS users. Moving forward, Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton has announced an upcoming July 2021 update for the game, which will come with improvements and new features in the game. The new update distribution will start from 07:30 PM IST on July 13, 2021. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming update for the India only battle royal game.

Battlegrounds Mobile India July 2021 update - what's new?

Mission Ignition mode

The July update will bring a limited-time mode called Mission Ignition mode. This new mode will be available to play on the Erangel map and includes six high-tech locations that replace popular locations on the map. Upon entering the mode, locations will be visible with 3D name labels while parachuting from the plane. Also, players can pin locations on their map and will automatically jump from the plane to land there. Semi-trucks will also be added to the game in the mission ignition mode, which can be looted for decent supplies. The locations which have been modified in the new model are:

Pochinki - Transit Center

Georgopol - Port of Georgopol

School - Tech Center

Military Base - Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana - Logistics Agency

Mylta Power - Energy Center

New weapons

Battlegrounds Mobile India is about to see two new weapons in the game. Firstly, a new LMG called MG3 will now be found in supply crates, replacing M249 LMG. The MG3 will use 7.62mm bullets and will have a 660 rounds per minute mode and a 990 rounds per minute mode. The new light machine gun will support up to 6x of scope, has a bipod that will reduce recoil while prone and help in aiming better. Another new weapon is the ASM Abakan assault rifle which uses 5.56 ammo to fire 30 bullets in three different firing modes: fully automatic, burst mode and semi-automatic mode. Additionally, the new update will also enable players to set the sensitivity of individual guns.

Ability to throw healing consumables

One of the new features coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India with the July 2021 update is the ability to throw healing consumables. The healing consumables have been added to the trajectory slot and a player will be able to throw them just like other throwable items such as grenades. The new feature might come in handy in scenarios when team members have to help each other with healing consumables.

Windows Glasses and Patrol Dog

Windows Glasses have been added to buildings in Miramar and Erangel, which are breakable with melee attacks, bullets or climbing through windows. The glasses will make noise when broken, alerting any players in the surroundings. Following the puppy icon in the minimap will lead players to the special Patrol Dog. The dog looks around for high-end weapons and other items in the surroundings and marks them on the map for a player.

Battlegrounds Mobile India new ranking system

From Ranking Season 20, Cycle will be applied; 3 Seasons will be combined as 1 Cycle.

Additional rewards can be obtained by consecutively achieving a specific tier within a Cycle.

When a Cycle(3 Seasons combined) ends, Cycle 2 begins and will proceed as follows: C2S1 -> C2S2 -> C2S3

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUNDS/FACEBOOK