Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party To Begin From July 8: Know About Teams And Timings

After the beta launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 17, 2021, a public launch took place on July 2, 2021. Going ahead, BMI is hosting an event called Launch Party from July 8 to July 9. The developer of BMI, Krafton has shared a teaser on YouTube titled 'The Launch Party". During the event, 18 popular Indian BMI teams will battle for prize money of Rs. 6 Lakhs. The teaser also reveals the participation of popular Indian players such as Mortal, K18, Jonathan and Dynamo.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party: Pro competition between 18 teams

Battlegrounds Mobile India fans are eagerly waiting for the clash between their favourite players which will take place during the Launch Part scheduled on July 8 and 9. Just like the competitions that took place during international Esports events, fans will get a chance to see the best BMI players compete for prize money of Rs. 6 Lakh. Rounds and matches held during the event will be streamed live on Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel and Facebook page. All the teams are being led by the most popular Battleground Mobile India gamers in India, some of which have millions of subscribers on their YouTube channel and have made a career out of mobile gaming.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party: Team Leaders and Live Stream time announced

While some details were not clear during the announcement of The Launch Party, Battlegrounds Mobile India has revealed the team leaders and event timings. According to an official post on BMI's Facebook page, the event will begin on July 8, 2021, at 02:00 PM IST and will be streamed live on the official YouTube and Facebook channels. Additionally, the Facebook post also announced a chance for viewers comments to be featured in the live stream with a shoutout from the favourite player. The teams that will be competing in Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party are:

Team Dynamo

Team Mortal

Team Maxtern

Team Godnixon

Team Kroten

Team Shreeman

Team Jonathan

Team Alpha

Team Antaryami

Team K18

Team Classified YT

Team Ronak

Team Ghatak

Team Clash Universe

Team Snax

Team Guru

Team Bandookbaaz

Team Sangwan

IMAGE: SCREEN POST/UNSPLASH