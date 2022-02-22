Battlegrounds Mobile India launched Scavenger Hunt: Find RPM8 logo to win Royal Pass 8

Battlegrounds Mobile India recently launched the Royal Pass 8 as a part of Season 4 Cycle 2. As with every other pass, the Royal Pass 8 brings along new rewards for players. While users can get the pass by conventional methods, Krafton has recently announced a new in-game event called Scavenger Hunt. Those who will participate in the event will stand a chance to win the Royal Pass 8.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India event has begun on February 21 and will end on February 23, 2022. During the event, players will have to locate the Royal Pass 8 mascot on the Santorini map. For those catching up, the Santorini map was added to BGMI with the latest update version 1.8.5. Keep reading to know more about how to get the Royal Pass 8 during the Scavenger Hunt event in BGMI.

How to get Royal Pass 8 in BGMI?

In a post on its official Instagram handle, Battlegrounds Mobile India has mentioned the steps that must be followed by a player to win the Royal Pass 8 as a part of the new in-game event. By following the steps, players can win the Royal Pass 8 and save the in-game currency called UC, which has to be bought from real money. However, might have to play a lot of deathmatches in Santorini before they can actually find the RPM8 mascot.

Follow Battlegrounds Mobile India on Instagram

Find the RPM8 logo in the new featured map Santorini

Tale a screenshot, highlight it and post it on your Instagram tagging us

Fill out the form from the first link in Bio on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Instagram account

Players who complete the given steps successfully will stand a chance to win RPM8 (will be given to 20 lucky players)

Most recently, Krafton has also unveiled its Esports 2022 roadmap for India. Going forward, the company will host four exhilarating BGMI tournaments and will give away cash prizes worth Rs. 4 crores, mega prizes, and a host of national and international opportunities for sporting gamers to make a mark for themselves. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Stay tuned for related gaming news and other tech news.