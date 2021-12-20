Battlegrounds Mobile India Launches Christmas Update 1.8 With New In-game Elements & More

Krafton has released the new BGMI update 1.8 for all players. The BGMI Christmas update is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The new update will let players celebrate the Holiday season and Christmas via in-game events and rewards. Along with the BGMI update 1.8, Krafton has launched a new mode called React Survival. Other new items include Winter-themed mythic, costume sets and more.

The new React Survival mode is inspired by the popular Netflix series called Squid Game. As seen in one of the most popular episodes of Squid Games, players in BGMI will wear blue tracksuits with numbers and compete against each other in a reaction game inspired by the Red Light - Green Light game in the series. To win against other players, a player will have to reach the finish line without being detected. Players will also have the option to play privately with friends by creating rooms.

BGMI update 1.8 unlocks six gaming modes

Along with the new BGMI update, the game is bringing back six modes that have been very popular across the Pubg franchise. The modes that will come along with the new update include Metro Royale Mode, Survive Till Dawn Mode, Virus Infection mode, Heavy machine Gun 2.0 Mode, and Rune Theme Mode. Along with the update, a new Battlegrounds Mobile India Battle Pass has also been released. The new rewards in the battle pass include Snow Santa Monster Set, Frozen Guardian Set and Snow Santa Monster UAZ.

In related news, Battlegrounds Mobile India has hinted at a partnership with the recently released superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home which is currently minting millions across the box office. The official Instagram handle of the game has announced the same via two Instagram posts over the last few days. The first one was uploaded on December 17, 2021, and the second one was uploaded on December 18, 2021. While the details of the possible crossover are not disclosed yet, the partnership is going to generate significant excitement among BGMI and Spider-Man fans.

How to redeem BGMI codes?