Battlegrounds Mobile India May Update Rolling Out; Check Schedule And New Items Here

Battlegrounds Mobile India is rolling out its May 2022 update. Like every other update, this one comes with a lot of new content, including the final version of Livik, which has long been in development and a Core Circle. Along with the May 2022 update, Battlegrounds Mobile India is also celebrating its one-year anniversary and hence, the game has also launched new items for players.

According to the official BGMI website, the May 2022 update should roll out for iOS users on May 13, 2022, from 16:00 hours. On the other hand, the update should roll out for Android users on the same day, between 12:30 to 21:30 hours. Additionally, the official website also includes a word of caution for Android 12 users. It says that "when entering the 2.0.0 update version for the first time on a device using Android 12 version, error message 'Unknown error. Please restart the device and try again later, Error code:3' pops up."

BGMI May 2022 update requires Android 12 users to download additional resources

To get past this error, users have to tap on 'Try Again' and the resource gets restored. Although, it will download some additional resources to run the game. Additionally, since the files that needed to be downloaded to run the game on Android 12 are big, the website advises users to download the resources through a Wi-Fi connection. Once players update the game, they will be able to experience the new content.

The update contains new areas of attraction including a football field

Firstly, the BGMI May 2022 comes with the final Livik Map. Up until now, the map has been available as a beta version. As a part of the update, the Map gets a new vehicle called UTV. Additionally, the map will allow players to upgrade weapons like M24, M416 and AKM to XT-grade weapons. Interestingly, the map comes with new themed areas including a football field, new ziplines like those found in Call of Duty: Mobile and special supplies

The BGMI May update contains a new Core Circle mode. It comes with new rewards and skins. The mode is available in the new Livik map and the classic Erangle map. As mentioned above, the update is available for both Android and iOS users at the time of writing this report. Stay tuned for more updates related to Battlegrounds Mobile India and other gaming news.

Image: BGMI