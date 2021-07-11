Battlegrounds Mobile India: New Rankings Based On Cycles, New Royal Pass Every Month

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in the country on July 2, 2021, and has crossed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Earlier last month, the game was launched for beta testers as an early access application. Although the game is only available for Android users yet, an iOS launch might follow soon. Recently, the developer Krafton also held a launch party wherein popular gamers from India competed for prize money in squads. Fans were not even done appreciating the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party when Krafton announced the upcoming season. The new season will be called Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 and brings changes to royal pass rollout, ranking system and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20

Three seasons (1 month long each) will form a cycle

The current season of Battlegrounds Mobile India also called Season 19 will end on July 14, 2021. Moving into the upcoming season, Krafton has announced that the ranking system will change. From Season 20, the ranking will be applicable on cycles of three seasons. Simply put, three seasons will be combined as a single ranking cycle based on which the Royal Pass ranking will be done. Further, certain rewards can be achieved by attaining a specific tier during a ranking cycle. As soon as three seasons will end, one cycle will finish and players will proceed to the next cycle. The first cycle which will commence will the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India Season 20 will consist of three seasons called C1S1, C1S2, and C1S3.

Players will need to buy Royal Pass every month

With Pubg Mobile India, players had to purchase a Royal Season Pass which lasted for two months, as that was the length of a season within the game. From now on, the new Royal Pass will be available on a monthly basis, which might also mean that a season will also last for a month. The upcoming season cycle begins on July 14 at 07:30 AM IST. Additionally, Season 20 will be called M1, and upcoming seasons will be named accordingly, i.e. Season 21 will be called M2, Season 22 will be called M3 and so on. Battlegrounds Mobile India has also informed players that a new Royal Pass will be required every season, which means every month. Hence shall claim all the rewards before July 14, 05:29:59 AM.

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUDNS INDIA