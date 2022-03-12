Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge Registration Begins Soon; Check Details Here

On March 11, Krafton announced the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge. This will be the first BGMI competition of 2022. Krafton reveals that the registrations for the tournament are opening from March 14, 2022. However, to participate in the BMOC 2022, players will have to meet certain criteria. Like last year, the top 32 teams will play the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series, also known as BMPS 2022. Additionally, there is a prize of Rs. 75 lakhs for the winners of the tournament.

The BGMI tournament will be open to players that have reached Level 25 and Tier Platinum 5. That means that only players that fulfil this criterion will be able to compete in the competition. The registrations of BMOC will be open from March 14 and will last up to March 27, 2022. Interested players shall complete the formalities on the website of the game. The registrations will be followed by in-game qualifiers. Thereafter, the first round of BMOC will take place within 512 teams. Thereafter, only 256 teams will go to the second round of the competition.

BGMI Open Challenge begins soon

The third round of BMOC will be players within 64 teams, out of which only 32 will make it to the fourth round, where they will fight against 32 invited teams. Then, Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series will be held with the 32 teams that cleared the final round. Having set the stage for an epic championship, these 32 teams must battle it out in a Round Robin format. Only 16 commendable teams will reach the grand finals of BMPS Season 1 where one winner will take home winnings of no less than INR 75 lakhs. Both series are online only and there will not be any offline LAN finals for these two tournaments.

BGMI is slowly becoming the ultimate steppingstone to several professional esports careers in the country. With the OPEN CHALLENGE, the tournament looks at levelling the playing field for many aspirational players while providing specialized opportunities to pro-level players. Committed to developing the esports ecosystem, KRAFTON, Inc. in 2022 will continue to provide a platform to both pro-level as well as amateur players via a range of tournaments, enabling individuals with a talent for esports in India to chase their dreams.

Image: KRAFTON