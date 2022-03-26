Battlegrounds Mobile India partners with Lamborghini, introduces new super car skins

Battlegrounds Mobile India players will now be able to drive the world-renowned sportscar Lamborghini in the game. As a part of a new collaboration with the supercar brand, Krafton is bringing as many as six new skins to the game. These skins will be available for players from March 25, 2022, to May 3, 2022.

Lamborghini crate in the game to have six skins

The Lamborghini crate in the game will have six skins that can be acclaimed by players, including Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde Alceo, Lamborghini Estoque Metal Grey, Lamborghini URUS Giallo Inti, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Verde, Lamborghini Estoque Oro, Lamborghini URUS Pink. Players can also claim two additional spins in the game via the Lucky Spin.

When all of the six Lamborghini skins are collected from the crate, a hidden page of the secret exchange store will open, and players will receive a hidden Lamborghini skin. Players can get Lamborghini Lucky Badge when they open the crate a certain number of times or draw the same skin from the crate which they can exchange with another Lamborghini hidden skin using three badges.

Players also have a chance to win the hidden Lamborghini skins through an in-game event called the Lucky Spin - Speed Drift. BGMI players will stand a chance to win the Lucky Medal in the game by spinning the Lucky Spin. Thereafter, the medal can be exchanged for Lamborghini vehicle skins from the Event shop in the game.

As and when a player collects all the six Lamborghini skins in the game, the first secret exchange page where they can get the hidden Lamborghini vehicle skin will open. The first hidden Lamborghini skin can be claimed immediately after the secret exchange page opens. The second hidden Lamborghini vehicle skin can be exchanged using three lucky medals.

It is important to note that Krafton has collaborated with other automobile companies in the past as well, including McLaren, Tesla and Koenigsegg. Battlegrounds Mobile players can already access the Lucky Spin in the game and start collecting the new Lamborghini skins. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India and other tech news.