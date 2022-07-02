Battlegrounds Mobile India reaches a milestone of 100 million users in India

Krafton has recently announced a new milestone as Battlegrounds Mobile India has surpassed 100 million registered players! As the country’s most popular battle royale game, BGMI has a wide variety of maps, modes, and innumerable in-game collaborations and events to bring the best experience to its players. BGMI completes one year of being the most loved game in India.

Speaking on the milestone, Minu Lee, Head of India Publishing, Krafton said, “We are extremely thrilled to have reached this landmark in the very first year of BGMI and thank our gamers for this achievement. BGMI has been in sync with the gaming community’s needs every step of the way with new and challenging gameplay, festive updates, and exciting themes from coveted IPs. We have consistently worked towards bringing in localized content, and offerings, and understanding the nuances that have driven BGMI to become the preferred game in India.”

Over the last year, BGMI has supported a robust Esports ecosystem in the country with India-centric events and content. Year on year, BGMI has seen more interactive tournaments, larger prize pools, and more opportunities for aspiring gamers to gain exposure and make their mark on the industry. With a long-term vision of fostering the ecosystem, Krafton has planned even larger tournaments for BGMI this year with the prize pool for the recently concluded BMPS (Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series) Season 1 being set at INR 2 crore, the largest in Indian esports history.

Krafton launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign

Krafton launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Game Responsibly’ campaign in November 2021 to promote safer and responsible gaming habits and build awareness amongst players to cultivate safer and healthy gaming habits. In its dedication to building a robust esports environment, Krafton, Inc. has also broadened the horizon when it comes to the format of BGMI’s tournaments. 2022 will see 4 pro and semi-pro tournaments (BMOC, recently concluded BMPS Season 1, BGIS Season 2 and BMPS Season 2) featuring cash prizes of INR 6 crores while giving players across India a platform to showcase their skills. In the last year, Krafton invested nearly 100 million USD to improve India’s local video game, Esports, and entertainment startups to build a healthy gaming start-up ecosystem.

“BGMI’s first year has been a resounding success with millions of players joining to experience the game. We have brought in major tournaments, Indian-themed collaborations, and celebrated India-centric events with the community with a goal in curating gameplay unique to our Indian users,” said Changhan Kim, CEO, of Krafton during his visit to India as BGMI gears up to celebrate its first anniversary. He further added, “India is an important market for Krafton. We are positive about the opportunities in the country and are committed to creating a robust gaming ecosystem. Our focus is pivoted towards constantly elevating the mobile gaming experience for our growing community and investing in the flourishing start-up landscape here. ”