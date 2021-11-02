Battlegrounds Mobile India receives Payload 2.0: Check new features here

Earlier last month, Krafton announced a new update for Battlegrounds Mobile India, bringing new modes including Payload 2, Runic power, Metro Royale and more. While fans had to wait slightly longer than expected, Krafton has finally, the most anticipated Payload 2.0 has finally made its way into the game. The game received Payload 2.0 on November 1, 2021, and the publisher confirmed the arrival through an Instagram post.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released in India a few months ago and crossed the 50 million download mark within weeks. The developer and publisher Krafton is also pumping in a lot of resources to maintain the hype around the game. Monthly events, live competitions and exclusive rewards are among other attractions of the game. However, the game has also received criticism recently, owing to the rising cases of players with illicit resources.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Payload 2.0 new features

The new Payload 2.0 with armoured helicopters and cars that are equipped with Super Weapons. The new mode, which appears to be a slightly tweaked version of Payload 2.0 of Pubg Mobile, introduces exciting gameplay features for players. These include a bomb suit, unmanned aerial vehicle control terminal and radar for flying vehicles. The new revival system that has recently come into the game allows players to recall their defeated teammates in the game.

In addition to Payload 2.0, Battlegrounds Mobile India has also got a Virus Infection mode that spawns zombies which attack players in the game. In this mode, players need to survive from the undying zombies in order to win. However, the game might be too difficult for new players. To the player's surprise, the zombies are now capable of picking up boosters and can infect the players to advance levels. Upon reaching level three, a zombie becomes Zombie king. Besides, humans turn into Heroes if they are able to survive the waves of Zombie attacks.

As mentioned earlier, there are seven new game modes that will be coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which include Payload 2, Runic Power, Metro Royale, Infection Mode, Survive Till Dawn, Titans: Last Stand and the snowy classic map, Vikendi. Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be delighted to hear the return of these maps in the game. Modes such as Runic Power, Titans: Last Stand and Vikendi have been players' favourites in the past.