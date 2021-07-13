Battlegrounds Mobile India Registers 32 Million Users Including 16 Million Active Users

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched for Indian gamers for over two weeks now. The players are loving the comeback of this popular game and have been trying to try out the game themselves. With a huge trend around the game, millions of users have already registered themselves on the Krafton release. Currently, Krafton decided to release some numbers for Battlegrounds Mobile India aka BGMI. They confirmed that a total of 34 million registered to play the game and about 16 million daily users have also been confirmed by the same new release by Krafton. They also said that the Battle Royale concept of the game has seen a 2.4 million rise in concurrent players. Here is some more information released by Krafton for their new Battlegrounds Mobile India.

BGMI Active users

Krafton also released a post on their official social media handle after seeing the response from its players. They also wrote that they are grateful for the tremendous love and support showed by the community! The employees at Krafton will continue to bring the ultimate battle royale experience for all. Keep in mind that these numbers do not include any Apple or iPhone users. This is because the game has only been launched for Android users. The makers might be working on releasing a new version of the game that is also compatible for Apple users. No official date has been released about the release of BGMI for Apple.

Apart from this, a number of new updates are going to be released in July. This new update will remove M249 guns from the drop packages and replace them with the new MG3 guns. These are basically a newer and a faster version of the MG guns. It is basically a light machine gun that uses 7.62mm ammo and has a reload capacity of 75 bullets in a magazine. A new NPC Ray mini TV companion will also be released that will give the players some idea about the happenings of their lobby and also help them navigate through the game easily. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers.