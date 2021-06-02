Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date: Know More About The Upcoming Game

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been the talk of the town since it started releasing a number of teasers showing the upcoming contents of their games. The players are currently trying to find a Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. To help them, here is some valuable information that can hint at Battlegrounds Mobile India release date.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date

There have been a number of different rumours regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. The latest one being a leak released by tipster and PUBG influencer Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. The player claims that the Battlegrounds Mobile India release date has been set for June 18. This was done after the tipster shared a binary code that translates to 18062021. Apart from that, a popular gamer, Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) also said that the game could be released in the third week of June. Battlegrounds Mobile India pre registration is already on for Android users. Apart from this, there are no official announcements made by the gamers. Here is some more valuable information about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

More about Battlegrounds Mobile India

A new teaser has surfaced on the internet after the makers decided to give their fans a sneak peek into a new Battlegrounds Mobile India map. The teaser indicated some similarities between this new map and Sanhok from PUBG. Makers have also shared a couple of promo images from this map which shows a very similar Ban Tai area and a dock that is one of the hotspots of the PUBG Mobile map. After the ban of PUBG, the Indian players have been waiting for this popular game’s comeback. Seeing such a great response from the fans, makers have now made a come back into the Indian gaming community with their upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Initially, news surfaced on the internet from LiveMint which confirmed that Krafton Inc has listed a new investment strategy analyst job profile that could hint at the return of the game back to the Indian servers. The role says that the profile will help the makers to analyse mergers and acquisitions and take care of investment opportunities in India. Initially, this was the only fact that was expected to make a PUBG mobile comeback into India realistic. But, this has now been overtaken by the confirmed release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

IMAGE: BATTLEGRUND MOBILE INDIA TWITTER