Battlegrounds Mobile India releases new patch to fix three bugs: Read details here

Battlegrounds Mobile India has fixed a couple of issues with the game. In a new patch released on April 14, 2022, Lately, players were facing issues with speed on the Nimbus Island, sensitivity codes of other players and an issue with Merri Tidings - UZI. Nevertheless, the patch is out now and players can download it. Keep reading to know more about what has Krafton fixed in its latest BGMI patch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India latest patch details

The latest BGMI patch fixes the issue where speed is intermittently faster from Nimbus Island. Players reported that the speed could be used to get an unfair advantage over others and hence, the game has fixed it in the latest patch. Next, Krafton has fixed the issue where other players' sensitive code won't get applied. While the setting enables players to share their sensitivity codes for scopes, cameras and ADS, it was reported to not be working properly.

Additionally, the game has fixed the issue where players were unable to see through the scope when equipped with Merry Tidings - UZI. Upon equipping the weapon skin, players were not able to see through the scope on their UZI. The latest patch fixes these three issues. Krafton has mentioned on the patch release that the fixes will be applied upon restarting the game.

In the last month, Krafton has banned over 100,000 BGMI accounts

Compiling the information available on the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has banned over 140,000 accounts from February 28 to April 3, 2022. It is worth mentioning that a majority of these accounts, i.e. over 60,000 accounts were banned between March 28 to April 3, 2022. One can check the website for more details and the names of the accounts that have been banned from Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Most recently, Battlegrounds Mobile India got the new Holi Dhamaka update. It is already live in the game and comes with a lot of new items for players. The update contains a lot of new content for the game, including two new Sky Islands. The Holi Dhamaka update v1.9.0 introduces two new islands in the game, including a new starting island and a Sky Island. Players will be able to play the new Holi Dhamaka Theme Mode by tapping on the arrow button on the right bottom of Erangel and Livik in the Ranked Tab.