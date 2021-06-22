Last Updated:

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Rules To Follow If You Don't Want Your Account To Get Blocked

The creators of Battleground Mobile India, Krafton have put out a list of rules and regulations that players will have to follow, or they will get banned.

Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, fans of Battle Royale shooter games have been waiting for a replacement. A few months ago, a Korean company called Krafton announced that they are going to be launching Battlegrounds Mobile India, as an Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which would be launched exclusively in India. The game was launched in 'Beta' version as part of 'Early Access' on May 18 and people who had signed up for the Beta early access have the option to download and play the game from Playstore.

The game will soon be available to the general public as well. However, Krafton, the developers behind the game have released a Battleground Mobile India rules of conduct on the official website. Anyone found not following these rules can receive a temporary or permanent ban on their Battlegrounds Mobile account. Read on to know the Battleground Mobile India ban rules, as mentioned on the Krafton website. 

Battleground Mobile India Ban Rules and Penalty 

  • Use, develop, advertise, trade, or distribute Unauthorized Programs or Hardware Devices - Permanent Ban
  • Investigate the use of Unauthorized Programs or Hardware Devices - 3 Days Ban
  • Modification of Game Client, Servers, Game Data  -  Permanent Ban
  • Exploiting Bugs and Glitches - Permanent Ban
  • Discriminatory Act (e.g. racial and sexual discrimination) - Permanent Ban
  • Inappropriate use of language (e.g., profanity or other offensive terms) - 30 Days Ban
  • Usage of Inappropriate Nicknames and Clan names: 90 Days Ban (nickname and clan name will be changed without user  consent)
  • Teamkilling - Permanent Ban
  • Teaming -  Permanent Ban
  • Gameplay Interference - 30 Days Ban
  • Stalking - Permanent Ban
  • Publishing Personal Information - Permanent Ban
  • Abuse (e.g., manipulating match results, etc) - Permanent Ban
  • Usage of Another User's Account / Restrict the Usage of Account (for protecting the Account) - Permanent Ban
  • Abusive Use of AFK (Away From Keyboard or idling) - Permanent Ban
  • Disturbing Business Operations (e.g. spread false information, abuse customer service platform, impersonate oneself as an employee, create and spread rumours or conduct any other acts - Permanent Ban
  • Abnormal Gameplay - Permanent Ban
  • Inappropriate Advertisement (e.g. commercial without authorization, abusive, etc.) - Permanent Ban
  • Inappropriate Use of Profile Photo (Inappropriate text or images in profile photo, use of someone else's photo, etc.) - 90-day Ban
  • Abnormal Payment and Subscription - Permanent ban
  • Abuse of open market store policies and processes: Permanent Ban
  • Trade/Sell accounts - Permanent Ban 

Krafton has put these rules in place to protect the game from hackers and preserve the gameplay experience of legitimate players. Almost all online games end suffering the hacker problem where hackers find a bug in the game and exploit them to the detriment of other players' experience. These rules will make the game safer and more enjoyable for the community. For people looking for Battleground Mobile India download, a simple APK search for the game on Google will get you the results. However, it is better to just sign up for the Battleground India early access and hope you are selected, as you'll be able to play the official game that way. Stay tuned for more updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India 

