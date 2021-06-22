Battlegrounds Mobile India Sending Data Of Indian Players To China: Report

Battlegrounds Mobile India which has already coursed through 5 million downloads following the release of its 'Beta version' has fallen into its first major controversy which could in turn cause it to follow the fate of its previous avatar PUBG Mobile India. After promising to purge any links with China for the Indian version of the game, a report has now stated that BGMI could be sending the data of Indian players to China, including Beijing's Tencent Games.

BGMI game data sent to China?

According to a report by IGN India, the data from the game is sent and received by the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK to servers in several other regions. The report has stated that one of the servers spotted in the game was being run by China Mobile Communications Corporation- a state-owned company with its server in Beijing. The data of Indian players is being allegedly exchanged with this company. Moreover, Battlegrounds Mobile India is also pinging a Tencent server when booting the game up.

While KRAFTON promises to store and process personal information of Indian players on servers located in India and Singapore, in its Privacy Policy it states that it "may transfer your data to other countries and/or regions the event that it has to transfer it to another country or region."

Ahead of the release of BGMI, its developers KRAFTON had confirmed that the game was in compliance with the applicable laws and regulations in India. It had also affirmed that it would no longer be authorised by a Chinese firm- Tencent Games in India and it promised to invest 100 million USD to set up an Indian subsidiary for the game. Notably, India was the largest market for PUBG Mobile and accounted for 1/4th of the world's total downloads-- 175 million, before it was banned for its Chinese investment.

As per the latest update by IGN India, Krafton appears to have updated Battlegrounds Mobile India to stop pinging China servers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access out

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG Mobile returned to India with a revamped look renamed as 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' (BGMI). On June 17, PUBG Mobile developers released the first look of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 'Beta version', allowing select Android users early access to the game. BGMI download can be done through this link here-- BGMI Download or the Google Play Store. As per rumours, the Battleground Mobile India release date is slated for the end of June. Its trailer will be out by June 22.