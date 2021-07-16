Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Registration Dates, Event Timeline And Prize Pool

Battlegrounds Mobile India has annouced its first open-for-all esports event. The game was officially launched for Indian Android users on July 2, 2021 and is still under development for iOS devices in the country. Before the launch. Krafton had promised about dedicated events for the Indian players and is now delivering upon it. With a prize pool of Rs. 1 crore, the India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be one of the biggest esports event held in the country. Keep reading to know more about the event timelines, prize pool distribution and more.

India Series Battleground Mobile India 2021 announced

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series - How to register?

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 was announced on July 14, 2021 and the official trailer can be viewed in the link attached below. Krafton has also created a dedicated web page that contains all the details about the upcoming esports event. Registrations for the tournament will begin on July 19, 2021 and there will be 5 stages spread across a period of three months. More details about how and where to register will be available shortly on the official portal.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series timeline

The first in-game qualifier round will be conducted from August 2 and 8, 2021. In the stage, 1024 teams will be qualified on the basis of their performance in 10 best matches out of 15 total matches. In case of a tie, parameters such as finishes, survival time, accuracy and others will be considered.

The next round called 'Online Qualifiers' will be held from August 17 to September 12 and 64 teams will qualify this round.

The third round called 'Quarter Finals' will be held from September 16 to September 26 wherein only 24 teams will qualify.

The 'Semi Finals' will be held from September 30 to October 3, 2021, and only 16 teams will qualify for the finals.

The 'Grand Finale' will be held from October 7 to October 10, 2021, where the champions will win a prize of Rs. 50,00,000

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series prize pool distribution

First Place - Rs. 50,00,000

Second Place - Rs. 25,00,000

Third Place - Rs. 10,00,000

Fourth Place - Rs. 3,00,000

Fifth Place - Rs. 2,00,000

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUNDS YOUTUBE