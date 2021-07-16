Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: Registration Dates, Event Timeline And Prize Pool

Quick links:
Battlegrounds Mobile India has annouced its first open-for-all esports event. The game was officially launched for Indian Android users on July 2, 2021 and is still under development for iOS devices in the country. Before the launch. Krafton had promised about dedicated events for the Indian players and is now delivering upon it. With a prize pool of Rs. 1 crore, the India Series Battlegrounds Mobile India is going to be one of the biggest esports event held in the country. Keep reading to know more about the event timelines, prize pool distribution and more.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series - How to register?
The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 was announced on July 14, 2021 and the official trailer can be viewed in the link attached below. Krafton has also created a dedicated web page that contains all the details about the upcoming esports event. Registrations for the tournament will begin on July 19, 2021 and there will be 5 stages spread across a period of three months. More details about how and where to register will be available shortly on the official portal.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series timeline
Battlegrounds Mobile India Series prize pool distribution