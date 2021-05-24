Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases The New Erangel Map With A Twist

Battlegrounds Mobile India is about to launch soon as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. The pre-registrations were opened on May 18, and since then a lot of leaks and news about the game have come up. The latest update is about one of the maps in the game - Erangel. A teaser image uploaded by Krafton on their Facebook page confirms the new 'Erangle' map. However, as the name suggests, there might be some tweaks to differentiate it from the previous version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Erangel Map

One of the most famous arena for battle royale among Pubg mobile users was the Erangel map. It features a varied landscape from valleys to mountains and cities. While both squad and duo teams could enjoy the map, solo players also loved it. However, as a part of the new game specially developed for India, the map would be recreated with slightly different looks and features.

A teaser image by Krafton confirms the upcoming map, with a slight twist. Instead of calling it Erangel, the name has been changed to 'Erangle'. In the teaser, one can see some cups of tea placed on top of a table. The background has the iconic 'energy drink' from Pung Mobile, and there are some polaroid images lying on the table. When observed closely, it is the polaroid image that reveals the name of erangel map.

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA FACEBOOK PAGE

Whether it is identical to Pubg Mobile's Erangel Map or it will be redesigned is not known yet. A previous teaser also hints at another map that is very similar to the current Sanhok map. Drawing out from this, Battlegrounds Mobile India might inherit all the maps from Pubg Mobile. The list includes Karakin, Livik, Vikendi and Miramar.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Release Date

While refraining from any association with Pubg Mobile, Krafton has teased the upcoming erangel map. However, there has not been an official word on Battlegrounds Mobile India release date. Considering the ongoing pre-registrations and hype, Krafton might launch the game next month. According to rumours, Battlegrounds Mobile India might launch on or before June 18.

IMAGE: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA FACEBOOK