Battlegrounds Mobile India To Launch New Modes, Vikendi Will Return In A Coming Update

After addressing the increase of illegal players and hackers in Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton has announced new game modes called the BGMI Mega Modes. The new update to Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature maps that were a part of the original Pubg Mobile. Keep reading to know more about the list of modes that have been re-released in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Although there is no release date for the new modes in Battlegrounds Mobile India, an official post from the Facebook account says "BGMI Mega Modes are coming soon." The new modes include a classic map and other arena and arcade maps as well. Since these modes were previously present on Pubg Mobile, players would face little to no difficulty in adapting their playing style according to the mode.

Battlegrounds Mobile India new modes

As mentioned earlier, there are seven new game modes that will be coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which include Payload 2, Runic Power, Metro Royale, Infection Mode, Survive Till Dawn, Titans: Last Stand and the snowy classic map, Vikendi. Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be delighted to hear the return of these maps in the game. Modes such as Runic Power, Titans: Last Stand and Vikendi have been players' favourites in the past. Payload 2.0 will also be introduced in the game. The mode will let players use the new and advanced vehicles in the game, including a helicopter with next-level firepower.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was released in India a few months ago and crossed the 50 million download mark within weeks. The developer and publisher Krafton is also pumping in a lot of resources to maintain the hype around the game. Monthly events, live competitions and exclusive rewards are among other attractions of the game. However, the game has also received criticism recently, owing to the rising cases of players with illicit resources. Krafton recently released a report saying that it has banned over 59,000 accounts between September 10 and September 16, 2021, and is working to keep the game fair for all players. A detailed analysis for players holding top ranks in the game will also be implemented to screen against hackers.