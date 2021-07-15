Battlegrounds Mobile India Tournament Registration Starts On July 19th 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India has managed to get back into the gaming community with a bang and this is certainly being appreciated by the players. The makers have been releasing new BGMI tournaments and events for their users recently. This tournament is slated to start on August 2nd and end on August 8th. This has been the most talked about topic amongst the gamers and they are curious to know more about this new tournament. So here is all the information needed to know more about the BGMI tournament start date, prize pool and the registration process of the tournament.

BGMI Tournament Start Date

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has now been announced and its entire prize pool has been set at Rs 1,00,00,000. This amount will be divided into a nuembr of players who will be showcasing their skills at the upcoming BGMI tournaments. BGMI registration will begin on July 19th and it has been divided into 5 stages spanning across three months. Apart from the winning positions, some players will also get cash rewards for MVP, the Lone Ranger, and the Rampage Freak and other similar prizes. Seeing such a huge tournament being set up by Krafton is not surprising. This is after the SOunt Korean company claimed to make their game India’s biggest esports platform. This might not be that difficult because of the popularity of BGMI tournaments in the country.

BGMI Tournament Prize Pool

First Place – Rs 50,00,000

Second Place – Rs. 25,00,000

Third Place – Rs. 10,00,000

Fourth Place – Rs. 3,00,000

Fifth Place – Rs. 2,00,000

Apart from this, a BGMI Launch Party was recently held by the makers. This was also a tournament but for some already established players like Dynamo, Mortal and more. The players could watch the live stream of this tournament on the game’s official social media handles. The collective prize pool for this tournament was set at Rs 6,00,000. It managed to bring in some of the top players of the Indian gaming industry including: