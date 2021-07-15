Last Updated:

Battlegrounds Mobile India Tournament Registration Starts On July 19th 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament has been announced and the players are loving it. So we have listed all the information about this event here. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Battlegrounds mobile india

IMAGE: BGMI INSTAGRAM


Battlegrounds Mobile India has managed to get back into the gaming community with a bang and this is certainly being appreciated by the players. The makers have been releasing new BGMI tournaments and events for their users recently. This tournament is slated to start on August 2nd and end on August 8th. This has been the most talked about topic amongst the gamers and they are curious to know more about this new tournament. So here is all the information needed to know more about the BGMI tournament start date, prize pool and the registration process of the tournament. 

BGMI Tournament Start Date 

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 has now been announced and its entire prize pool has been set at Rs 1,00,00,000. This amount will be divided into a nuembr of players who will be showcasing their skills at the upcoming BGMI tournaments. BGMI registration will begin on July 19th and it has been divided into 5 stages spanning across three months. Apart from the winning positions, some players will also get cash rewards for MVP, the Lone Ranger, and the Rampage Freak and other similar prizes. Seeing such a huge tournament being set up by Krafton is not surprising. This is after the SOunt Korean company claimed to make their game India’s biggest esports platform. This might not be that difficult because of the popularity of BGMI tournaments in the country. 

BGMI Tournament Prize Pool

  • First Place – Rs 50,00,000
  • Second Place – Rs. 25,00,000
  • Third Place – Rs. 10,00,000
  • Fourth Place – Rs. 3,00,000
  • Fifth Place – Rs. 2,00,000

Apart from this, a BGMI Launch Party was recently held by the makers. This was also a tournament but for some already established players like Dynamo, Mortal and more. The players could watch the live stream of this tournament on the game’s official social media handles. The collective prize pool for this tournament was set at Rs 6,00,000. It managed to bring in some of the top players of the Indian gaming industry including: 

  • Dynamo
  • Kronten
  • Mortal
  • Ghatak
  • Shreeman Legend
  • Maxtern
  • Gaming Guru
  • Classified YT
  • Antaryami
  • Alpha Clasher
  • K18
  • Snax
  • Sangwan
  • Godnixon
  • Ronak
  • Jonathan
  • Bandookbaaz
  • Clash Universe

READ | How to change the name in Battlegrounds Mobile India? Learn how to use the Rename card
READ | Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS launch delayed: release date likely pushed to July end
READ | Battlegrounds Mobile India: new rankings based on cycles, new royal pass every month
READ | Battlegrounds Mobile India July 2021 update: Mission Ignition mode, new weapons and more
READ | Battlegrounds Mobile India registers 32 million users including 16 million active users
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND