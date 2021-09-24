Bayonetta 3 new trailer after 4 years; Check gameplay trailer here

Bayonetta is the name of a hack and slash video game developed by Platinum Games. While the first instalment of the game was launched in 2009, Bayonetta 2 was released back in 2014. Since then. there was no update on a new version until September 24, 2021. During Nintendo Direct primetime showcase, Platinum Games released the trailer for Bayonetta 3, which is still under development.

An initial glimpse of Bayonetta 3 was given to the players during Game Awards in 2017. The footage featured a wounded Bayonetta and a fractured logo in a 50-second teaser. However, there was no update on the game for the past three to four years and there were occasions when the director Hideki Kamiya requested players to wait and promised that Platinum Games would share an update before 2022.

Bayonetta 3 gameplay trailer

The trailer that has been uploaded on the YouTube channel of Nintendo (8.09 million subscribers) on September 24, 2021, is slightly less than four minutes long. The gameplay trailer reveals a lot of action, along with Bayonetta's new look and a new sound actress. The main character in the game is seen fighting with two rather large alien-like enemies, followed by a boss. Players can see the over-the-top fighting action in the game.

New gameplay elements unveiled in the game include a Demon Masquerade, Bayonetta fuses with an infernal Demon to wield even more formidable magic power, and Demon Slave, which lets Bayonetta control Infernal Demons at will to defeat enemies. During the Nintendo Direct event, it was announced that Bayonetta 3 will be released sometime next year, i.e. 2022 for Nintendo Switch. For those catching up and wondering about when was Bayonetta 3 announced, it was announced on September 24, 2021.

As the official website of Platinum Games read, "Mysterious life forms appearing to be neither angel nor demon attack amid the ravaged streets of the Shibuya area of Tokyo, where Bayonetta then makes a graceful appearance. Why is she in Tokyo? And how far-reaching is the invasion of this new enemy?" Stay tuned for more updates on the game that might be out in near future.