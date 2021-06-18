Best Bow Enchantments To Use In Minecraft: Top 5 Bow Enchantments And Their Abilities

Minecraft 1.17 has now been released and the players are certainly loving the new additions made to the game. The players are currently trying to search for more information about Best bow enchantments. To help out these players, here are some of the most useful Minecraft enchantments that can be used to improve your bow attacks and durability. Read more to know about Best bow enchantments.

Best Bow Enchanments in Minecraft

The makers have added bows and arrows in the game as one of the most common weapons to use. To increase its efficiency, the players have been given an option to fit different enchantments to their weapons to improve its efficiency. To help out the players, here are top 5 enchantments that can be attached to the bow in Minecraft 1.17. Choosing the best enchantments completely depends upto the players’ gameplay. Thus, have a look at all of these attachments and choose the best accordingly. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players with the best bow enchantments.

Mending: This enchantment is one of the most useful items to improve the efficiency of your crossbow. Using this enchantment will help the players by giving them an ability to repair their bow. This can be used only after the player has killed a mob or an enemy player. They are required to collect the orb or XP from killed players and use it for repairing their bow.

Infinity: This enchantment is a great addition for all the attacking gamers. This is because the enchantment gives the players an ability to use infinite arrows. This ability is extremely useful as the number of arrows the players need during battle increases drastically. Thus, choosing this enhancement for your Bow enchantments is certainly a great tactic to use in the game.

Unbreaking: This enchantment is a bit similar to the Mending enchantment. This makes the players’ weapons last longer and also makes them more durable. There are three different levels where the players can get this enchantment. Unbreaking 3 can help the players by giving them over 6,000+ arrows to shoot before breaking. Keep in mind that some enchantments can be combined and thus using this with INfinity will certainly help the players.

Flame: This is also one of the most aggressive enchantments available in the Minecraft 1.17 update. This gives the players an ability to set a hostile target on fire upon being hit by the arrow. This helps while attacking as this enchantment will add the fire damage on enemies along with the arrow’s base damage. This ability helps to attack more efficiently because of the fire damage for two hearts over five seconds.

Power: This is one of the most powerful and effective enchantments to use in the game. It takes the players to Power level 5 and this helps the players to deal with 23 heart damages. Keep in mind that a normal bow can only deal with 9 hearts when it is fully charged. There are five different levels in the game and thus upgrading your enchantment to the max level is certainly the most liable option with Power.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT TWITTER