Best Carv 2 Loadout In Warzone: Use The Agency Silencer To Max Out The Bullet Velocity

The CARV 2 Tactical Rifle is a new Tactical Rifle in the game. It is currently one of the best Tactical Rifles in the game. To get this weapon, players must complete a challenge that requires them to use Tactical Rifles to quickly kill two or more players in ten separate matches. Read more details about this new gun in the game of Warzone as of the l-atest update.

Warzone Best Carv 2 Loadout

Carv 2 Attachments and Loadout

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 22.3″ Cavalry Lancer

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

The 22.3′′ Cavalry Lancer is currently the only barrel that affects bullet velocity, despite the fact that it claims to increase vehicle damage. With the Agency Silencer, bullet velocity and damage range will increase. When shooting, it also hides the player from the minimap and radar. The 3x Axial Arms attachment will then provide the required magnification. One more thing to remember is that the CARV.2 is most suitable for medium-long range, so it removes the headache of having to worry about explosives.

After an extravagant nuke case in the finale of season 2, Warzone is now in its third season. This new season will be based on the 1984 edition of Verdansk, and Warzone will also be adding two new skins from the 1980s action heroes. As part of the mid-season update, skins for John Rambo from the Rambo series and John McLane from the Die Hard series will be included.

The Field Agent Foregrip attachment would be the best option for recoil control because the low recoil will ensure that all three shots reach the target with each burst. The 45 Rnd Drum would then give the players plenty of bullets to knock down several enemies. In the category of perks, the three perks that will help out the players the most are: Double Time, Ghost and Amped. Ghost is needed for almost every loadout to keep you hidden from UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. You'll be able to easily turn to your close-range weapon or reload launchers thanks to Amped.

IMAGE: Activision