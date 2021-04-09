Best Character In Free Fire List: Choose What's Best For You In Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the famous online multiplayer shooting match-ups with a major player base. Free Fire is a versatile application that has become much more mainstream since PUBG was restricted in India. Free Fire has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They likewise have different modes like 4v4 and Squad Battles. Players will also come across all types of foes in Garena Free Fire. Numerous players have asked which is the best character in Free Fire.

Best Character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has many characters in its roster for the players to select. Which of the Free Fire characters is best for the players is decided according to the playstyle of that player. If the player has an aggressive playstyle then a running and gunning character would be the best of them, if he/she is sneaky while playing then stealth characters are best for them. Check out some of the best Free Fire characters below:

Alok: Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat

Notora: Notora is a motorcycle racer

K: K is a professor and a Jiujitsu expert

Clu: Clu is a modern-day private detective

Rafael: Rafael is a deadly killer

How to defeat Demons in Free Fire?

The latest Free Fire event that has been added has tasked the players to defeat demons in the game. This new Free Fire event has come during the festival of Holi and is called the Fight for Colours event. The players need to defeat the demoness to claim certain rewards in the game. Players have been receiving the error message that they haven’t defeated the demoness yet when they try to access the event-specific features of the game.

There are a total of 5 demons in Free Fire that players would need to defeat. The game has set paths with missions for the players to complete. These 5 paths have been differentiated with colors, Red, Blue, Yellow, Green and Rainbow. Players will have to complete all the missions in these paths first and then they can have a face-off with the demoness and shoot her down. Demons in Free Fire are tough foes so the players should be prepared for the worst.

Garena Free Fire System Requirements

Minimum PC Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)

Processor: any dual-core processor with at least 2GHz frequency

RAM: 2GB

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 3000 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).

HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space

Recommended PC Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (32 and 64bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-680 / AMD FX 6300 - it's recommended to enable the processor's virtualization feature

RAM: 6GB

Video card: Intel HD Graphics 5200 (requires DirectX 11 compatible card).

HDD/SSD: approximately 4 GB of free space

