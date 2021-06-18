Best Crossbow Enchantments In Minecraft: Know More About The Abilities To Use In The Game

Minecraft 1.17 is out now and the players are certainly loving it. The makers have added a number of different updates to the game and gamers are curious to know more about it. Currently, they are trying to find some more information about the best crossbow enchantments. To help curb the player's curiosity, here are some of the most efficient crossbow enchantments to use in the game. Read more to know about Minecraft enchantments.

Best Crossbow enchantments

The crossbow is one of the most efficient weapons to use in the game. The players need to craft this weapon in the game. Apart from this, they can also attach these enchantments that can help improve the performance of this weapon. Keep in mind that the players need to select the best enchantment according to the type of gameplay they have. Here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players with the best Minecraft enchantments.

Quick Charge: As the name suggests, this enchantment will help the players decrease their Crossbow's reload time. Using this can be extremely helpful as the Crossbow shoots a single arrow at a time and thus reloads every time the player shoots it. There are 5 different levels of Quick Charge and the fifth one makes the players’ Crossbow fire its arrow instantly. This makes the Crossbow a very powerful weapon to use in the game. The players can use this weapon against all mobs and also other online players. It is highly recommended to combine this enchantment with Multishot or Piercing.

Multishot or Piercing: Keep in mind that the players can only use one enchantment out of the two on their Crossbow. If your gameplay involves usually being out in the open and on the surface then using Multishot might be helpful for you. This is because it fires three arrows in a cone rather than just one. On the other hand, the players can use Piercing if the players are usually in caves or narrow areas. Using Piercing helps the players shoot arrows through their opponent and into whatever is behind them.

Mending: This enchantment is one of the most useful items to improve the efficiency of your crossbow. Using this enchantment will help the players by giving them the ability to repair their bow. This can be used only after the player has killed a mob or an enemy player. They are required to collect the orb or XP from killed players and use it for repairing their bow.

IMAGE: MINECRAFT TWITTER