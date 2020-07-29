Best CSGO Surf Maps; How To Surf And Other Information About The Game

Counter-Strike players have been extremely loyal to their games. Counter-Strike Go has created much anticipation amongst the gaming community. This is not just because of the shooting experience it gives the players but also the side activities that take their minds off shooting. Read more to know about CSGO.

Players have gotten an option to surf in some of the most popular maps of the game. But they have been asking things like the which is the best surfing map in CSGO. We have shortlisted some of the most played maps from the game. Here are the best cs go maps for surfing.

Also Read | Best CSGO Launch Options To Improve Your Overall Gaming Experience

Also Read | Best Aim Training Maps CSGO 2020: Learn How To Start Aim Training For CSGO

Best surf maps in CSGO

surf_utopia_v3

surf_ski_2_go

Surf - Forbidden Ways

surf_mesa

surf_kitsune

surf_summer

surf_rookie

surf_beginner

surf_rebel

surf_utopia_v3

surf_mesa

surf_aweles

surf mesa recreated

How to surf:

open console and press ~ underneath ESC

then type in sv_cheats 1

type in sv_airaccelerate # 1000

type sv_gravity # 500

hold the A key when you start surfing and DO NOT PRESS THE W KEY.

How to join CS: Go surf server

Start the game and choose Play CS: GO.

Select the Community Server Browser option that is located in the drop-down menu

Type surf in the search bar which will be located at the bottom

Click on a server from the list, and click Connect to join the server.

Also Read | Best CSGO Case To Open: List Of Guns And Skins In Shattered Web Case

CSGO surf servers

74.91.113.236:27015

74.91.120.57:27015

92.119.148.18:27015

162.248.88.153:27015

192.99.41.233:25155

95.216.73.241:27024

95.216.73.241:27030

78.58.167.158:27027

217.11.249.78:27242

82.208.17.105:27597

54.37.111.216:27015

149.202.87.83:25115

46.174.55.93:27015

109.237.109.251:33015

80.93.187.40:27047

85.12.197.104:27015

139.99.144.31:27026

45.121.211.53:27050

202.130.34.223:27125

Advantages of surfing in CSGO

Surf Skill: Players usually surf to improve their surf skills and to reach the finish

Surf Combat: Practicing surfing can be beneficial with the usual CS Go shooting. Usually, battles take place in various areas between surfing sections.

Counter-Strike global Offence is one of the most played multiplayer first player shooting games. The game was released in the year 2013. This game was released for Windows, OS X, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3. The game's Linux version was released in the year 2014. The game was not only loved by the players but was also given an applaudable rating by the critics. But some of the initial features fo the game was scrapped from the current version of the game. With the spread of popular games like COD Warzone and Fortnite, the makers of CS Go had also released their own Battle royale. According to the sources, this game is so popular that it manages to bring in around 11 million players every month.

Source: steam official website

Also Read | Best CSGO Crosshairs Used By Pros In The Counter Strike Community

Also Read | CSGO Callouts Dust 2, Mirage & More: Learn CSGO Callouts Of The Best Maps