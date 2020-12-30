Best Defensive Playbook In Madden 21: Check Out The Madden 21 Playbook

Madden 21 players are currently extremely happy with their latest update that has brought in a lot of new changes to the game. Thus they have been asking the best defensive playbook in Madden 21. So help them out, we have listed down all the information about the best defensive playbook in Madden 21. Read more about Offensive playbook Madden 21.

Also Read | How To Get Blitz Tickets In Madden 21? Know More About The New Promo Event

Also Read | Madden 21 1.20 Patch Notes: Here's More About The New December Title Update

Best Offensive Playbook in Madden 21

Players have recently been talking about the best defensice playbook in Madden 21. This is because of the new update that has almost changed the playing styles of players. Currently, a number of gamers have been preferring Kansas City Chiefs' 4-3. Using the 4-3 defense happens to be one of the best and reliable option for players to cover each of their bases on the defensive side of things. Even though the Chief’ do no have a top 10 rated defense, their 4-3 playbook certainly makes up for everything elase. Another defensive playbook the players can opt is Bengals playbook tht offers a ssimilar 3-4, 4-3, and 46 options. To hel pthe players, we have also listed the top play from Kansas City Chiefs' 4-3.

Top plays from the Chiefs 4-3

Cover 1 contain spy

Cover 1 robber press

Tampa 2

Top Madden 21 player ratings

Aaron Donald DE 99

Christian McCaffrey RB 99

Michael Thomas WR 99

Patrick Mahomes QB 99

Stephon Gilmore CB 99

Bobby Wagner MLB 98

DeAndre Hopkins WR 98

George Kittle TE 98

J.J. Watt DE 98

Zack Martin G 98

Madden 21 New update patch notes

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series X|S & PS5)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC)

Gameplay Updates:

General stability fixes

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Remedied an issue where Solo Battles losses were not tracking properly.

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue with players who change positions to Wide Receiver - Physical, Slot, and Route Runner and their selected archetype not carrying over once drafted to the NFL.

Franchise Updates:

Updated the Playoff Bracket UI so the higher seeded team is listed at the top.

Also Read | Madden 21 Latest Update: Here Are The Latest Patch Notes And Player Ratings

Also Read | Madden 21 Zero Chill: Learn What Is Chill Factor And How To Raise It