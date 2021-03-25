Best Graphics For Apex Legends: Details About Best Graphics Settings & System Requirements

Launched in 2019, Apex Legends is a popular first-person shooter from Respawn Entertainment. The battle royale game is best known for its super dynamic gameplay mechanics and incredible user interface. Many players across the globe have been playing the game and some have even gained a lot of fame and money by streaming and participating in tournaments. However, just like any other popular battle royale game, many new players keep wondering about the best graphics for Apex Legends. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Best Apex Legends graphics settings

Before we begin with the details about the best graphics for Apex Legends one must check if their systems are well ready to load the game on PC. Below is a list of the Apex Legends minimum system requirements and recommended system requirements, have a look -

Apex Legends Minimum System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7.

CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor.

RAM: 6GB.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7730.

GPU RAM: 1 GB.

HARD DRIVE: Minimum 22 GB of free space

Apex Legends Recommended System Requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7

CPU: Intel i5 3570K or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

GPU RAM: 8GB

HARD DRIVE: Minimum 22 GB of free space

Once you are well aware of the capabilities of your system in which you will be playing Apex Legends, then you need to start to think about which is the best graphics settings for you if you have a NVIDIA .