Best Graphics For Apex Legends: Details About Best Graphics Settings & System Requirements

Launched in 2019, Apex Legends is a popular first-person shooter from Respawn Entertainment. The battle royale game is best known for its super dynamic gameplay mechanics and incredible user interface. Many players across the globe have been playing the game and some have even gained a lot of fame and money by streaming and participating in tournaments. However, just like any other popular battle royale game, many new players keep wondering about the best graphics for Apex Legends. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Best Apex Legends graphics settings
Before we begin with the details about the best graphics for Apex Legends one must check if their systems are well ready to load the game on PC. Below is a list of the Apex Legends minimum system requirements and recommended system requirements, have a look -
Apex Legends Minimum System Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7.
- CPU: Intel Core i3-6300 3.8GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz Quad-Core Processor.
- RAM: 6GB.
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 / Radeon HD 7730.
- GPU RAM: 1 GB.
- HARD DRIVE: Minimum 22 GB of free space
Apex Legends Recommended System Requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7
- CPU: Intel i5 3570K or equivalent
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290
- GPU RAM: 8GB
- HARD DRIVE: Minimum 22 GB of free space
Once you are well aware of the capabilities of your system in which you will be playing Apex Legends, then you need to start to think about which is the best graphics settings for you if you have a NVIDIA .
- At first, open the NVIDIA Control Panel
- From there, go to Manage 3D settings and select the tab Program settings
- Now, find Apex Legends and head to the ‘Select the preferred graphics processor for this program‘ dropdown
- Then, select a High-performance NVIDIA processor.
- Now all you need to do so is set -
- Maximum pre-rendered frames - 1.
- Monitor technology - G-SYNC (if applicable)
- Multi-display/mixed GPU acceleration - Single display performance mode.
- Power management mode - Prefer maximum performance.
- Texture filtering quality - Performance
- Also, disable Vertical sync from there and enable Threaded optimization.
- Preferred refresh rate - Highest available.
- Once done, apply the changes and "Adjust desktop size and position".
- Here, you need to select the "Override the scaling mode set by games and programs" and click on "Apply".