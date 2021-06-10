Best GTA 5 Online Cars: Fastest Cars In The Game And Rare Cars Location

The fastest cars in GTA 5 are quite expensive. One might have to complete a lot of open-world mission before being able to get their hands on one of the best GTA 5 online cars. These models cost more than a million dollars in the game and are available through the online shops in the game. Keep reading to find out more about the best cars and rare cars location.

Fastest cars in GTA 5

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the best GTA 5 online cars. While it has a top speed of 136 mph, it runs on a 6 gear module, along with 2 seats in the front cabin. A player can purchase an Ocelot Pariah in GTA 5 online from Legendary Motorsport at a whopping $1,420,000. The second faster car Pfister 811 has a top speed of 132.5 mph and can be bought at $1,135,000. The cabin can house up to 2 people, and it comes with a 6 gear drivetrain.

GTA 5 rare cars location

Since GTA 5 is available to play on multiple platforms, the location of the rare cars is not fixed. One model might be available at a particular place on PC, but the location might differ on other platforms such as Xbox or PlayStation. Additionally, to unlock some rides in the game, a player needs to do a specific mission and complete their storyline. For instance, the Lost Slamvan, one of the rarest car in the game is only available after playing the Lucky Wheel Game in an online casino in the game. The SandKing off-road truck can be found on Vespucci Beach. The Park Ranger SUV can be found behind the Vinewood sign, in a utility lot. Other than that, the FIB Buffalo can be found in the Grand Senora Desert.

Where to buy cars in GTA 5 online

Usually, a player buys cars through the Eyefind browser on the in-game phone. There is a section named 'Travel and Transport' in the browser. The section shows a list of vendors that are selling different types of cars. If a user wishes to buy a sports car or a premium car, Legendary Motorsport might be an ideal option, which also sells some of the fastest cars in GTA 5. The Southen San Andreas Super Autos deal in all-around vehicles. The Warstok Cache & Carry has expertise in armoured and weaponised vehicles. Whereas Benny' Original Motor Works sells stock vehicles.

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES WEBSITE