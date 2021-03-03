Best Guns In Free Fire: Check Out Some Of The Most Effective Guns To Dominate Opponents

Free Fire has been one of the most played games of all time. The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions related to Free Fire. So to help them out, we have unmanaged to answer some of their doubts right here. Read more about Free Fire.

Best guns in Free Fire

The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about Free Fire. They are currently asking questions like which is the best gun in Free Fire. This is because the makers have added a number of different guns to use in the game. But choosing the best gun in Free Fire depends on the type of gameplay one has. So to help out the players, we have listed a number of different guns that we think are the best guns in Free Fire. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing the best guns in Free Fire.

RGS503

Damage: 90

Fire Rate: 27

Range: 100

Reload Speed: 62

Magazine: 3

Acuracy: 90

Gatling 1200

Damage: 55

Fire Rate: 56

Range: 84

Reload Speed: 62

Magazine: 1200

Accuracy: 79

CG1520

Damage: 50

Fire Rate: 69

Range: 71

Reload Speed: 62

Magazine: 20

Accuracy: 60

AN94

Damage: 60

Fire Rate: 58

Range: 55

Reload Speed: 45

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 48

More about Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that has been developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS. The game’s popularity cannot be questioned as it became the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2019. In the same year, Google Play Store also gave the game an award for the Best Popular Vote Game. As of May 2020, Free Fire has managed to bring in over 80 million daily active users globally. The makers also managed to get a lot of profit from the game as it grossed over $1 billion all over the globe. Currently, the makers of the game are trying to come up with an enhanced version of Free Fire which is going to be known as Free Fire Max. Recently, Garena has confirmed that they will be coming up with the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) with a $2 million prize pool. They also confirmed that this tournament will be happening twice a year with play-ins starting from April 2021. The FFWS series was initially replaced by Free Fire Continental Series due to the ongoing covid pandemic.

