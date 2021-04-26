Best Guns In Warzone Season 3: Checkout This List Of Top Tier Guns In Season 3 Warzone

Call of Duty Season 3 is here and it brings free new Weapons for your loadout, new Operators for the fight, custom Vehicle Skins for your rides, fresh Game Modes to play, a reloaded Battle Pass and a lot more. In the new battle pass, the players can get a lot of features like Instant Operator Unlock, Up To 1,300 CP Back, Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins and more. Continue reading the article to know about the best guns that could change the Warzone season 3 meta.

Best Guns in Warzone Season 3

FFAR 1

The FFAR 1 was a dominant gun heading into Season 3, and now it has been nerfed very much from before.

One of the main changes was made to its good attachments.

Even with its flaws, in terms of damage, it still is completely high-tier

Loadout Muzzle: Infantry Compensator Barrel: 19.5″ Reinforced Heavy Stock: Raider Stock Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd



Grau 5.56

With an AR that doesn't fall apart in close-to-mid range fighting situations, this weapon can reliably battle at longer ranges. This is still one of your best choices if you want to play at a distance without going full sniper.

Loadout Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.3″ Archangel Laser: Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags



PPSh-41

This is one of the best SMG in Warzone.

Even though the gun doesn't have a lot of damage, it has a high rate of fire along with a large magazine capacity.

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: 55 Rnd Mag

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Mac-10

The Mac-10 and LC10 are almost similar in almost every aspect but the Mac-10 only disappoints in close-range combat. Even then the players choose the Mac-10 as this weapon performs well in every other scenario.

Loadout Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force Stock: SAS Combat Stock Underbarrel: Striker Grip Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap



Kar98k

The Kar98 is one of the rare sniper rifles which even though doesn't allow long-range battles, can give the players a chance to finish off the enemy before they get sniped themselves.

Loadout Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel Stock: FTAC Sport Comb Optic: Sniper Scope/Cronen C480 Pro Laser: Tac Laser



HDR - Best Sniper in Warzone Season 3

The battle is on between the new Swiss K31 and the HDR but the latter is still getting more votes from the players as it still proves to be a beast of a weapon.

Loadout Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro Stock: FTAC Champion Optic: Thermal Sniper Scope/Thermal Dual Power Scope Ammunition: 7 Round Mags



Image Source: Activision