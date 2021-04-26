Last Updated:

Best Guns In Warzone Season 3: Checkout This List Of Top Tier Guns In Season 3 Warzone

Call of Duty Season 3 brings free new Weapons for your loadout, new Operators for the fight and more. So what are the best guns in Warzone Season 3? Read on.

Call of Duty Season 3 is here and it brings free new Weapons for your loadout, new Operators for the fight, custom Vehicle Skins for your rides, fresh Game Modes to play, a reloaded Battle Pass and a lot more. In the new battle pass, the players can get a lot of features like Instant Operator Unlock, Up To 1,300 CP Back, Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins and more. Continue reading the article to know about the best guns that could change the Warzone season 3 meta.

Best Guns in Warzone Season 3

FFAR 1

  • The FFAR 1 was a dominant gun heading into Season 3, and now it has been nerfed very much from before.
  • One of the main changes was made to its good attachments.
  • Even with its flaws, in terms of damage, it still is completely high-tier
  • Loadout
    • Muzzle:  Infantry Compensator
    • Barrel: 19.5″ Reinforced Heavy
    • Stock: Raider Stock
    • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
    • Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

Grau 5.56

  • With an AR that doesn't fall apart in close-to-mid range fighting situations, this weapon can reliably battle at longer ranges. This is still one of your best choices if you want to play at a distance without going full sniper.
  • Loadout
    • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
    • Barrel: Tempus 26.3″ Archangel
    • Laser: Tac Laser
    • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
    • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

PPSh-41

  • This is one of the best SMG in Warzone.
  • Even though the gun doesn't have a lot of damage, it has a high rate of fire along with a large magazine capacity. 
  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
    Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force
    Stock: Raider Stock
    Ammunition: 55 Rnd Mag
    Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Mac-10

  • The Mac-10 and LC10 are almost similar in almost every aspect but the Mac-10 only disappoints in close-range combat. Even then the players choose the Mac-10 as this weapon performs well in every other scenario. 
  • Loadout
    • Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
    • Stock: SAS Combat Stock
    • Underbarrel: Striker Grip
    • Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
    • Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Kar98k

  • The Kar98 is one of the rare sniper rifles which even though doesn't allow long-range battles, can give the players a chance to finish off the enemy before they get sniped themselves. 
  • Loadout
    • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
    • Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel
    • Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
    • Optic: Sniper Scope/Cronen C480 Pro
    • Laser: Tac Laser

HDR - Best Sniper in Warzone Season 3

  • The battle is on between the new Swiss K31 and the HDR but the latter is still getting more votes from the players as it still proves to be a beast of a weapon. 
  • Loadout
    • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
    • Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro
    • Stock: FTAC Champion
    • Optic: Thermal Sniper Scope/Thermal Dual Power Scope
    • Ammunition: 7 Round Mags

