Best Jak 12 Loadout: Choose The Best Loadout According To Your Gameplay

The makers of Warzone recently launched their Season 6 and a number of new features have been added to the game. A set of new guns and loadouts have been introduced to COD Warzone. The players thus have been asking about the best Warzone loadout to use. This question can be a difficult one as the loadout depends on specific gameplay. But we have still listed out some of the best Jak 12 loadout in Warzone season 6. Read more to know about best Jak 12 loadout in Warzone.

Best Jak 12 loadout in Warzone

The players have been asking about the best Jak 12 loadout to use. It depends on the type of gameplay you have. For example, a fully loaded Jak 12 with specific attachments might affect it's damage range and accuracy. Try and select the best loadout according to your respective gameplay. With the ample amounts of bullets available in a round, the players can also use the technique of spraying bullets at their opponents. There are a number of other guns that can be used in Warzone. We have listed down the best Jak 12 loadout along with other popular loadouts in the game.

Best Jak 12 Loadout: Range

Warzone JAK-12 range Loadout

Muzzle - FORGE TAC Marauder

Barrel - ZLR J3600 Torrent

Laser - 5mW Laser

Ammunition - 8 Round Slug Mags

Rear Grip - Stipple grip

Best Jak 12 loadout: Damage

Warzone JAK-12 damage loadout

Muzzle - Choke

Barrel - ZLR J3600 Torrent

Laser - 5mW Laser

Ammunition - 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags

Rear Grip - Stipple grip

Some popular Warzone Season 6 guns and loadout

Primary weapon: Grau 5.56

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Laser – Tac Laser, Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip Ammunition – 60 Round Mag

Secondary weapon: MP5

Barrel – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape Ammunition – 45 Round Mag Perk – Sleight of Hand

Primary weapon: M4A1

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – Corvus Custom Marksman Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight Ammunition – 60 Round Mags Underbarrel- Commando Foregrip

Secondary weapon: Kar98K

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel- Singuard Custom 27.6″ Laser – Tac Laser Optic – Variable Zoom Scope Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape

Primary weapon: Fal

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor Barrel –XRK Marksman Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic Ammunition – 30 Round Mags Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Secondary weapon: MP5

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Rare Grip–Stippled Grip Tape Optic – Tac Laser Ammunition – 45 Round Mags Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip

Primary weapon: AS VAL

Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor Barrel – VLK 105mm Sova Optic- G.I. Mini Reflex Laser – 5mW Laser Ammunition – 30 round mags Underbarrel- Merc ForegripMerc Foregrip

Primary weapon: Bruen MK9 LMG

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8” Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 round mags

Secondary Weapon: The Cover-Up

Muzzle - Monolithic Integral Suppress Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip Laser - 5 MW Laser Ammunition - 45 round mags Rare Grip - Stippeled Grip Tape

