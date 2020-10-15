Best Jak 12 Loadout: Choose The Best Loadout According To Your Gameplay

The makers of Warzone recently launched their Season 6 and a number of new features have been added to the game. A set of new guns and loadouts have been introduced to COD Warzone. The players thus have been asking about the best Warzone loadout to use. This question can be a difficult one as the loadout depends on specific gameplay. But we have still listed out some of the best Jak 12 loadout in Warzone season 6. Read more to know about best Jak 12 loadout in Warzone.
Best Jak 12 loadout in Warzone
The players have been asking about the best Jak 12 loadout to use. It depends on the type of gameplay you have. For example, a fully loaded Jak 12 with specific attachments might affect it's damage range and accuracy. Try and select the best loadout according to your respective gameplay. With the ample amounts of bullets available in a round, the players can also use the technique of spraying bullets at their opponents. There are a number of other guns that can be used in Warzone. We have listed down the best Jak 12 loadout along with other popular loadouts in the game.
Best Jak 12 Loadout: Range
-
Warzone JAK-12 range Loadout
-
Muzzle - FORGE TAC Marauder
-
Barrel - ZLR J3600 Torrent
-
Laser - 5mW Laser
-
Ammunition - 8 Round Slug Mags
-
Rear Grip - Stipple grip
Best Jak 12 loadout: Damage
-
Warzone JAK-12 damage loadout
-
Muzzle - Choke
-
Barrel - ZLR J3600 Torrent
-
Laser - 5mW Laser
-
Ammunition - 8 Round FRAG-12 Mags
-
Rear Grip - Stipple grip
Some popular Warzone Season 6 guns and loadout
- Primary weapon: Grau 5.56
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel – Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
- Laser – Tac Laser, Underbarrel – Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition – 60 Round Mag
- Barrel – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip
- Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape
- Ammunition – 45 Round Mag
- Perk – Sleight of Hand
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel – Corvus Custom Marksman
- Optic – Corp Combat Holo Sight
- Ammunition – 60 Round Mags
- Underbarrel- Commando Foregrip
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel- Singuard Custom 27.6″
- Laser – Tac Laser
- Optic – Variable Zoom Scope
- Rear Grip – Stippled Grip Tape
- Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel –XRK Marksman
- Optic – VLK 3.0x Optic
- Ammunition – 30 Round Mags
- Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip
- Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Rare Grip–Stippled Grip Tape
- Optic – Tac Laser
- Ammunition – 45 Round Mags
- Underbarrel- Merc Foregrip
- Muzzle – Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Barrel – VLK 105mm Sova
- Optic- G.I. Mini Reflex
- Laser – 5mW Laser
- Ammunition – 30 round mags
- Underbarrel- Merc ForegripMerc Foregrip
- Primary weapon: Bruen MK9 LMG
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”
- Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 round mags
- Secondary Weapon: The Cover-Up
- Muzzle - Monolithic Integral Suppress
- Underbarrel - Merc Foregrip
- Laser - 5 MW Laser
- Ammunition - 45 round mags
- Rare Grip - Stippeled Grip Tape
