Best Loadout Warzone Season 3: Best M13 Loadout, Amax Loadout, Mac 10 Loadout And More

Warzone has been thriving since its release. This game has a player base that extends globally. Warzone has thrived thanks to its free-to-play nature, multiplayer gameplay, and regular content updates and bug patches. It is undergoing a series of changes at the moment and it has been receiving high praise from players. They were just greeted with the first of the Warzone Nuke events and that was called Destruction of Verdansk, which brought season 3 for the players too. Many players wish to learn the best loadout Warzone Season 3.
Best Loadout Warzone Season 3
Warzone season 3 is here and that brings a whole new season’s worth of content and other goodies. This new season also saw the arrival of new weapons in the game and saw some alterations to the ones that already existed. Players want to learn which weapons they can use to get the best out of their opponents in Warzone Season 3. Check out some of the best loadouts for Warzone Season 3 below:
AK47
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 20” Liberator
- Optic: Sillix Holoscout
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd
M16
- Muzzle: Agency Silencer
- Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd
RAM-7
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: FORGE TAC Eclipse
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 50 Round Mags
Bullfrog
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 7.4” Task Force
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammunition: 65 Rnd
HDR
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Stock: FTAC Champion
- Underbarrel: Bipod
FARA 83
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.5” Liberator
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd
Best AMAX Loadout
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
- Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
Best M13 Loadout
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Termpus Marksman
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Integral Hybrid
- Ammunition: 50 Round Mags
Best Mac 10 Loadout
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Magazine: Salvo 53 RND Fast Mag
- Stock: Raider Stock
Faze Swagg Warzone Settings
Streaming has become a part of the gaming culture; popular content creators stream their favorite games on their channel for their followers to watch. Some streamers get popular because of their content and others because of their expertise in the game. People also want to play as well as their beloved streamers do, so they try to recreate the settings and other tools the streamers use in their own playstyle. Faze Swagg is one of the experts in Warzone and many people want to learn more about his adjustments to the game such as Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout.
Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout
Type 63
- Muzzle: GRU Silencer
- Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
- Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Grau 5.56
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: FSS 20.8″ Nexus
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammo: 60 round mags
- Rear Grip: XRK Void II
Promo Image Source: CallofDuty Twitter