Best Loadout Warzone Season 3: Best M13 Loadout, Amax Loadout, Mac 10 Loadout And More

Warzone has been thriving since its release. This game has a player base that extends globally. Warzone has thrived thanks to its free-to-play nature, multiplayer gameplay, and regular content updates and bug patches. It is undergoing a series of changes at the moment and it has been receiving high praise from players. They were just greeted with the first of the Warzone Nuke events and that was called Destruction of Verdansk, which brought season 3 for the players too. Many players wish to learn the best loadout Warzone Season 3.

Best Loadout Warzone Season 3

Warzone season 3 is here and that brings a whole new season’s worth of content and other goodies. This new season also saw the arrival of new weapons in the game and saw some alterations to the ones that already existed. Players want to learn which weapons they can use to get the best out of their opponents in Warzone Season 3. Check out some of the best loadouts for Warzone Season 3 below:

AK47

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Liberator

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

M16

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Barrel: 20.5” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd

RAM-7

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FORGE TAC Eclipse

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Bullfrog

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

Optic: Microflex LED

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Ammunition: 65 Rnd

HDR

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9” HDR Pro

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FTAC Champion

Underbarrel: Bipod

FARA 83

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 19.5” Liberator

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 50 Rnd

Best AMAX Loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

Optic: VLK 3.0 Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

Best M13 Loadout

Muzzle: Compensator

Barrel: Termpus Marksman

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Integral Hybrid

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Best Mac 10 Loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Salvo 53 RND Fast Mag

Stock: Raider Stock

Faze Swagg Warzone Settings

Streaming has become a part of the gaming culture; popular content creators stream their favorite games on their channel for their followers to watch. Some streamers get popular because of their content and others because of their expertise in the game. People also want to play as well as their beloved streamers do, so they try to recreate the settings and other tools the streamers use in their own playstyle. Faze Swagg is one of the experts in Warzone and many people want to learn more about his adjustments to the game such as Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout.

Faze Swagg Warzone Loadout

Type 63

Muzzle: GRU Silencer

Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FSS 20.8″ Nexus

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammo: 60 round mags

Rear Grip: XRK Void II

Promo Image Source: CallofDuty Twitter