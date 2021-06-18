Best Minecraft Enchantments: List Of 5 Enchantments To Help In The Game

Minecraft 1.17: Caves and Cliffs have been launched and players are excited to discover new elements in the game. The first part of the update is available, and the second part would follow later this year. With the addition of new mobs in the game, there are a lot of plants and blocks to discover. Among all the features, no Minecraft enchantments were added to the game. However, the best Minecraft enchantments are still effective.

Best Minecraft Enchantments in Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft enchantments can be done on various elements in the game including tools, armour and weapons. Foe enchanting an item in Minecraft, a player requires either an enchanting table or an anvil. An enchanting table can be created using two diamonds, four obsidian blocks and one book. The enchantment table is powered by lapis lazuli. On the other hand, an anvil is a block-like structure created using three iron blocks and four iron ingots. Out of all Minecraft enchantments, given below is a best of the best Minecraft enchantments, which might prove to be more useful than the others.

Silk Touch : To mine the new blocks added in Minecraft 1.17: Caves and Cliffs, a player requires silk touch. The enchantment can be used to get a good amount of blocks or to mine specific blocks as well. The blocks that can be acquired using silk touch are coal ore, Redstone ore, lapis lazuli ore, diamond ore, and more.

Unbkreaking : As the name suggests, this enchantment makes the weapons in the game 'unbreaking'. As a result, players can use the same weapon for a longer duration in the game, without crafting a new one. In Minecraft 1.17: Caves and Cliffs, players might have to mine a lot in order to survive, and hence this enchantment would help a lot.

Fortune : One of the best Minecraft enchantments, the fortune enchantment increases the yield of elements in the game while mining. A player gets more resources using the enchantment, and hence progress becomes easy. The enchantment also increases the chances of getting rare drops and new materials in the game.

Mending : The mending enchantment restores the durability of armours of weapons from the XP a player collects during any progress made in the game. Essentially, when a player gains XP from mining blocks, taming mobs and other such tasks, that XP is used to repair the armour and weapon.

Protection: Last but not the least, the protection enchantment protects a player against all types of damage in the game. When placed on armour, the protection enchantments enables it to take less damage from other characters in the game.

